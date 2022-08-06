BMC finalises plot to build dorm for Tata Memorial patients living on roads
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday finalised plots in Parel to build a dormitory for Tata Memorial Hospital patients, who seek refuge on footpaths and under the Hindmata flyover, due to a lack of affordable accommodations.
The patients, who visit the hospital for free cancer treatment from various parts of India, will have easy access to the dormitory near the hospital at a minimal cost.
The first plot measuring 668 sqm is adjoining RN Bhatt municipal school in Parel where the proposed dormitory will be 550 metres -- just eight minutes -- away from the hospital, while the second plot of 591 sqm is near Parel village junction, at 1 km or 15-minute distance from the hospital.
Swapnaja Kshirsagar, assistant commissioner, F(south) ward said, “Both plots previously housed schools. We will construct a school and a dormitory, but a decision on which plot will be utilised for what purpose will be taken by the education officer.”
Kshirsagar further said, “The treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital goes on for three months and the patients cannot afford to travel to and fro regularly. They live on roads, under the flyover and get food from donors.”
Kshirsagar said that the dormitory will not provide food as Taj Group already feeds 600 patients and their relatives every day in the hospital.
“There will be no kitchen but there will be a serving area. We are going to accommodate 200 patients so that roads steer clear of patients. The ward will be beautified once this issue is resolved. The stay in the dormitory will incur minimal charges,” said Kshirsagar.
Uddhav Thackeray back in the saddle as Saamana editor
Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reappointed himself as the editor of the party mouthpiece Saamana. Since Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case, the newspaper is being run by a team of senior editorial hands across three editions, namely, Mumbai, Pune and Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad). The newspaper had Sena supremo Bal Thackeray as the editor. Saamana and the printed word at large is central to the Shiv Sena's politics.
17 samples from Maharashtra test negative for monkeypox
According to the state health department officials, 17 samples have tested negative for monkeypox from Maharashtra. State surveillance officer, Dr Pradeep Awate, Maharashtra health department, “All samples have tested negative for monkeypox by National Institute of Virology Pune and Kasturba Hospital Mumbai. We are continuously monitoring suspected cases and the state health department is on alert. Eleven samples were tested at NIV and the remaining at Kasturba Hospital,” said Awate.
Sessions court grants bail to former PMC Bank director
The sessions court on Thursday granted bail to 72-year-old Daljit Singh Bal, former director of fraud-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank, considering the letter written by then managing director of the bank, Joy Thomas, to the Reserve Bank of India, conceding that all the decisions regarding over-withdrawals were taken by him and the bank's executives acted on his instructions. He was also charged with sponsoring the loan proposal of his nephew, Tejinder Singh.
Pune defence company’s human carrying drone to be inducted in Indian Navy
A Chakan-based defence company has manufactured a heavy-lift utility drone that can carry a human being named 'Varuna' which will soon be inducted in the Indian Navy. Varuna has been designed and manufactured by Chakan-based Sagar Defence Engineering Private Limited (SDE). Its manufacturers claim that the heavy-duty drone can move goods including equipment, liquids and even human beings with a standardised payload attachment. The drone can be remotely controlled or flown automatically along predetermined routes.
BEST to introduce luxury buses on office routes in September
Starting September 1, commuters will be able to travel in luxury buses provided by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport. Initially, seven BEST premium buses will be introduced on critical office routes between Thane-South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai-South Mumbai. 200 luxury buses will be introduced in the first phase and by 2024 BEST plans to introduce nearly 2,000 such buses.
