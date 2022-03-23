BMC inspects Santacruz building where BJP leader owns flats

Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday inspected the Khushi Pride Belmondo building in Santacruz, where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj owns a few flats. BMC had earlier on Monday issued a notice to the office-bearers of the building, intimating that an inspection will be carried out on Wednesday.

After the inspection, Kamboj took to social media and tweeted along with a copy of Monday’s notice, “My Question To BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal: Who is complainer behind this notice that you have served on my residence? Last how many times you have used your power under section 488 in last 2 years? Is complainer associated with any political party?” Kamboj had on Tuesday told HT he owns four flats in the building.

The inspection concluded on Wednesday evening, following which a civic official told HT, “Prime facie, we have found violations on almost every floor of the building. In the basement and in the parking area, additions have been made. A detailed inspection report will now be prepared, after which notices will be issued under relevant sections of the MMC Act.”

The inspection was carried out by officials from the building proposals department of BMC, as well as ward staff.

The notice was issued by the H/West ward under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act 1888, which authorises a civic official to inspect premises to determine unauthorised alterations to original approved building plans.

This comes after BMC issued notices to a property owned by union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane, for unauthorised alterations. On March 4, BMC issued a notice under section 351 of the MMC act for unauthorised alterations to Adhish bungalow.

Kamboj has been at loggerheads with senior Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi leaders for the past six months. He has levelled allegations of defamation against MVA minister Nawab Malik in 2021, was subsequently booked under the arms act when he wielded a sword in public for celebrating his arrest. Earlier this year, Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged Kamboj was involved in irregularities in a redevelopment project in Mumbai, which was refuted by the BJP leader.