Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BMC issues 78 stop-work notices to construction sites, also halts road repair work

ByShreya Jachak
Dec 31, 2024 11:24 PM IST

BMC issued stop-work notices to 78 construction sites in Byculla and Borivali East amid air quality concerns, halting new permissions for road repairs.

MUMBAI: A day after the civic body announced a halt to construction activity in Byculla and Borivali East, it issued stop-work notices to 78 construction sites in these two areas on Tuesday. The action comes following a period of unusually dense haze in Mumbai and spikes in the Air Quality Index (AQI) across the city.

BMC issues 78 stop-work notices to construction sites, also halts road repair work
BMC issues 78 stop-work notices to construction sites, also halts road repair work

Mumbai’s AQI has since improved and is currently in the moderate category. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wants to bolster measures to keep dust arising from construction work, a significant contributor to air pollution, in check. In line with this, the civic body on Tuesday stopped giving permission for road repair work across the city, stating that it is also directing its focus on minor factors that contribute to air pollution.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report at 4 pm on Tuesday, the average AQI of Mumbai was 126 (moderate), while PM 2.5 and Ozone 3 were recorded as prominent pollutants.

On Monday, the BMC had announced that construction work would be halted in areas with AQI above 200, under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4). This included public and private construction projects, except for road concretisation work. To implement the order, the BMC has deployed workers to inspect construction sites under the 28-point guidelines, and check if they have an Environment Management Plan (EMP) in place. Failure to demonstrate an EMP resulted in stop-work notices being issued to 33 construction sites in Byculla and 45 in Borivali East, areas that consistently recorded AQI in the ‘poor’ category in December. If a stop-work notice is ignored, legal action will be initiated under Section 52 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966.

“Currently, the overall AQI of the city is in the moderate category. We will continue to monitor air quality for the next eight days in Borivali East and Byculla and then take a call on further action,” said Avinash Dhakne, member-secretary, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. Meanwhile, Navy Nagar and Worli remain under the scanner as these areas too have registered high AQI levels.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On