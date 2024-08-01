MUMBAI: The Mumbai civic body’s L ward office (Kurla area) has issued a notice to the Central Railway (CR) for installing a hoarding larger than the prescribed size of 40 feet x 40 feet at Tilak Nagar terminus. This action aligns with the Supreme Court’s directive for the Railways to maintain hoardings of 40 feet x 40 feet, which the Railways had not adhered to previously. BMC issues notice to CR over oversized hoarding at Tilak Nagar Terminus

In communication with the advertising company, the CR had conveyed on November 1, 2022, their request to increase the size of the existing hoarding display from the tentative dimension of 40’ x 40’ (1600 sq. ft.) to a V-shaped configuration of 3200 sq. ft., composed of 50’ x 50’ (2500 sq. ft.) and 50’ x 20’ (1000 sq. ft.).

L ward assistant commissioner Dhanaji Herlekar stated, “We want the CR to stick to our norms. Their hoarding can’t be beyond 40 feet x 40 feet.”

The letter issued by BMC L ward during a routine inspection on Wednesday noted ongoing work on the hoarding at the Tilak Nagar Terminus premises and reminded CR about the Supreme Court order. It highlighted that permission was given to increase the hoarding size to 50 feet x 50 feet.

Following the Ghatkopar hoarding crash, where a 120 feet x 120 feet hoarding fell, the BMC began cracking down on all hoardings exceeding the stipulated size, citing safety concerns. The BMC emphasised that the oversized hoardings posed a threat to life if they collapsed and instructed the railways to ensure compliance with the prescribed norms.

A Central Railway spokesperson confirmed that the hoarding would adhere to the 40 feet x 40 feet size limit.