BMC issues show-cause notices to 6,871 officials for skipping poll-duty training sessions

MUMBAI: Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled on Thursday, civic authorities have issued show-cause notices to 6,871 officials and employees for failing to carry out assigned election duties, taking a tough stance against absenteeism. Brihanmubai Municipal corporation headquarters (Hindustan Times)

Of the total, 2,350 officials eventually reported for election-related work, while action has been initiated against the remaining 4,521 who repeatedly ignored instructions to attend mandatory training sessions or perform their duties. Police action against these officials will begin on Monday, officials said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr Ashwini Joshi, who ordered the crackdown, said participation in election duty is both a constitutional obligation and a legal mandate. “All officials and employees must immediately accept and sincerely perform their assigned election duties. Failure to do so will invite strict legal and administrative action,” she said.

The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting held at the BMC headquarters on January 11, attended by senior civic officials. Polling for the BMC elections is scheduled for Thursday, with counting to be held on January 16.

Election training had been conducted in two phases, and employees who missed both were given a final opportunity to attend a session on January 10. Those who failed to report even then will now face disciplinary proceedings, including police action, registration of offences, monetary penalties and departmental inquiries.

The action extends beyond BMC staff to employees from several government and semi-government bodies, including nationalised banks, BEST, BSNL, HPCL, insurance companies, LIC, MHADA, MTNL, the postal department, railways, RCF, NABARD and other agencies.

With more than 1.03 crore voters expected to cast their ballots, Joshi said a robust and disciplined workforce was essential to ensure free, fair and transparent elections. “There will be zero tolerance for negligence or disobedience of election-related orders,” she said.