BMC launches tech-based pilot project to map, assess tree health

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday launched a pilot project to digitally map and assess the health of trees in H-West ward using LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI). As part of the project, all street trees in the H-West ward will be surveyed using vehicle-mounted LiDAR scanners capable of creating “digital twins” or detailed digital replicas of trees. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

The ‘Smart Tree Assessment Pilot Project’ was launched by BJP MLA and minister of information technology and cultural affairs Ashish Shelar, whose assembly constituency includes the H-West ward.

Shelar had observed the technology at the 2nd International Arboriculture Conference held in the city in March 2026 and subsequently pushed for its implementation in his constituency.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Shelar, the chief guest, underlined the importance of conserving Mumbai’s large trees and said advanced technologies could play a crucial role in protecting and scientifically managing the city’s green cover.

Billed as the first deployment of AI and LiDAR technology for tree health management in the country, the pilot project positions Mumbai at the forefront of smart urban forestry, combining digital tools with arboriculture expertise to create a more scientific approach to tree conservation and sustainable urban planning. Incubated by the BMC’s SMILE Council, the project will be executed by Treecotech LLP in partnership with Greehill PTE.

As part of the project, all street trees in the H-West ward will be surveyed using vehicle-mounted LiDAR scanners capable of creating “digital twins” or detailed digital replicas of trees using AI, which will be verified by certified arborists to ensure accuracy. A detailed structural and health assessment report will be created for each tree, alongside risk analysis and maintenance recommendations to support long-term urban forestry planning, officials said.

The project will generate a comprehensive 3D geotagged inventory of trees, including GPS locations, species information, estimated age, safety indicators and environmental benefits.

Officials said the project could strengthen public safety by enabling early detection of hazardous trees and reducing the risk of accidents caused by unstable or diseased trees. It would also aid municipal decision-making and help quantify ecological benefits of urban trees. As the model is scalable, the project could be expanded across Mumbai and eventually replicated elsewhere in the country, officials said.

Attendees at Friday’s inaugural event included the BMC H-West ward Assistant Commissioner Dinesh Pallewad, SMILE Council chief business development head Shashi Bala, deputy superintendent of gardens Dnyandev Mundhe along with officials from the civic garden department, local corporator Swapna Mhatre and residents of the area.

Local residents also participated in a ceremonial coconut-breaking ritual marking the formal launch of the project.