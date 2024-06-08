 BMC suspends sub-engineer for not acting on unauthorised constructions | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
BMC suspends sub-engineer for not acting on unauthorised constructions

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 08, 2024 06:42 AM IST

BMC sub-engineer Somesh Shinde suspended for ignoring illegal constructions in Andheri West, facing show cause notice for absenteeism at a meeting.

Mumbai: A BMC sub-engineer, Somesh Shinde, from the K west ward, has been suspended for ignoring illegal and unauthorised constructions under his jurisdiction in Andheri West, especially in the CRZ areas in Versova despite complaints.

Additionally, he has been issued a show cause notice for being absent from a meeting held at the K East ward office with municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on June 5. Shinde has been given two days to respond.

On June 3, Shinde was asked to make preparations for the demolition of three unoccupied buildings in Versova on June 3, including arranging for manpower and logistics, but he did not do it.

While the demolitions were carried out, he was found sitting in the car with air conditioning while other senior officials were standing in the sun. He then left before the proceedings were complete. The suspension order against him has also accused him of absenteeism, not showing up to the office, and punching in his attendance outside of the workplace. A departmental inquiry is being conducted and till then, the suspension will stand.

Alongside him, the officer of the K West ward, Swapnil Kolekar, has been transferred to another department. A team has been formed to identify unauthorised constructions in the CRZ areas in Versova and prepare for their demolitions.

News / Cities / Mumbai / BMC suspends sub-engineer for not acting on unauthorised constructions
Saturday, June 08, 2024
