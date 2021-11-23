BMC to acquire private land for Mahul pumping station

Mumbai After a two-year wait to acquire salt pan land for the construction of the Mahul pumping station, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified private land for acquisition.

Owned by Ajmera Realty and Infrastructure India Ltd., the land will be exchanged for one of its own plots of the same size, along with transferred development rights (TDR) and compensation value.

This private plot measures up to 15,500 sqm, and will be exchanged by the civic body for a plot measuring 13,390 sqm. TDR for the remaining sqm will be given to the realtor. A proposal for acquiring this private plot will be tabled before the improvement committee in its meeting this week.

Once the Mahul pumping station is constructed, it will bring relief to areas of Gandhi Market, Matunga, King’s Circle, and Sion from inundation.

The plan to construct this pumping station has been in the pipeline for many years. BMC had identified salt pan lands near the proposed project and written to the salt commissioner for its transfer to the civic body. As BMC’s proposal did not get a response from the salt commissioner, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual meeting in 2020 to speed up the land transfer.