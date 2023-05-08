WEH to get new up-to-date toilet

Mumbai: A public toilet with various up-to-date facilities will be constructed near Virvani Industrial Estate on Western Expressway Highway (WEH) in Goregaon (East) by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). HT Image

Spread over 1,453 sq feet, it will also have separate toilet facilities for men, women and for transgenders. It will have a sanitary napkin vending machine in women’s toilets, separate room for nursing babies, baby diaper changing area, drinking water facility, mobile charging station and ‘ATM’ with beverages and there will be CCTV cameras for security.

The proposed toilet will have five toilets for men, five toilets for women and one toilet for the differently abled. A solar panel will be installed on the roof of this toilet for power. Twenty kilowatts of electricity will be generated from this panel.

If adequate toilet facilities are available on the main roads and expressways, citizens will not be inconvenienced. For this purpose, this public toilet will be constructed. Daily cleaning and maintenance of this toilet will also be done through the solid waste department of BMC, said Rajesh Akre, assistant commissioner, P south ward.

The BMC took over the maintenance of WEH and the Eastern Express Highway from the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority last year.