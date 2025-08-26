BMC to issue stop-work notices to 297 bakeries

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to issue notices to bakeries that have not switched from fossil fuels to clean fuels, after the Bombay High Court on August 21 refused to extend the July 8 deadline to make the switch. A six-tier cake of a crown placed on cushions made by Nilgiri's bakery on display at the 38th Annual Cake Exhibition held as a part of Christmas and New Year celebrations in Bangalore. UNI

Notices will be sent to around half of Mumbai’s bakeries – 297 of the total 592. A total of 209 bakeries are working on making the transition.

The BMC first issued notices to bakeries using coal- or wood-fired ovens in October 2024. They were given until March 2025 to make the switch. Only 32 bakeries complied with the notice.

On January 9, the Bombay High Court fixed July 8 as the deadline for all bakeries to shift to green fuels. After the BMC issued a revised notice on February 19, 14 bakeries made the switch, and 37 were in the process of transitioning.

As the process of switching to piped natural gas (PNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), or electric ovens is time-consuming, the bakers’ association approached the high court, seeking an extension of the deadline. However, the court turned down their request.

Also, Mahanagar Gas Limited had in February waived the security deposit for bakers. Yet, according to BMC data, only two bakeries applied for subsidies and a 35% rebate under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme.

“The fire NOCs were waived for them, and a waiver was announced by MGL. Yet only two bakeries applied,” said a civic official.

“We have directed our officials to start issuing stop-work orders to those who haven’t complied. They will be allowed to restart their business only after they have made the switch,” the official added.