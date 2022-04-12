BMC to reconstruct Parel TT bridge
Mumbai In what will be a major inconvenience for commuters on Babasaheb Ambedkar road at Parel TT junction, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to reconstruct the Parel TT flyover.
The flyover, which helps to decongest the BA road at the junction, sees heavy traffic snarls at peak hours, sometimes taking a commuter over 10 minutes to travel a mere 100-metre stretch. Recently, the BMC built an elevated road between the Hindamata flyover and the Parel TT bridge to ensure smooth traffic during waterlogged monsoons.
However, authorities said that it is a necessary project. The cost of the project is about ₹16 crore. BMC will retain the pillars of the existing flyover at the junction - which will keep the traffic at the junction free flowing - and demolish the overhead carriageway and ramps. The civic body will construct walls on both landing sides, fill them up with concrete, then re-lay the carriageway. The bridge was constructed in around 1980, and over the years, the joints have eroded causing the surface to become uneven. The large number of joints means a bumpy experience for commuters, and even scope for potholes during monsoon. The project will likely not be taken up before monsoon, and will take six months for completion.
Satish Thosar, chief engineer of the bridges department, said, “The project has been taken up to reduce the number of joints on the bridge, so the surface remains smoother. The joints will be reduced from 44 to four. It is especially difficult in the monsoon, when water causes erosion of the carriageway around the joints.”
Thosar added, “The junction will have free-flowing traffic, as the pillars are not being demolished. Work will be completed within six months.”
Commuters said that while it is necessary to make sure the surface of the bridge is smooth and free of potholes, this junction is important as it gives an east-west connectivity, along with the Tilak Bridge at Dadar.
Keyur Marolia, a commuter who lives in Prabhadevi, said, “I take the Elphinstone [rail-over-bridge] bridge frequently to travel toward Matunga, and this junction is always clogged. The Delisle bridge at Lower Parel is also not functional. So more traffic at this junction will mean longer time to commute.”
-
Man wanted for firing at girl in her house in Agra arrested
The Agra police on Monday arrested an accused, who was wanted for attacking a girl inside her house on April 1 after she spurned Luv Gurjar's marriage proposal. SSP/DIG Agra SK Singh said based on the confession of Luv Gurjar two of his associates-- Suraj Baghel and Raghu Thakur-- were also arrested on Tuesday. The officer said police had registered a named FIR at Itimad-ud-daula police station against the accused on April 1.
-
IMFL took the fizz out of other alcoholic drinks in 2021-22
The cup of Bacchus is overflowing, at least when it comes to Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The sales of IMFL have shown the healthiest growth in 2021-22 compared to other types of liquor like beer and country liquor. The changed drinking patterns during the Covid-19 pandemic, wherein people avoided chilled beverages like beer in favour of various types of IMFL like whisky, rum and brandy, have also solidified over time.
-
State will ask Centre about Kirit Somaiya’s whereabouts: HM Dilip Walse-Patil
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Tuesday said that the state government will ask the Centre to check the whereabouts of Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya who is booked for allegedly misappropriating funds collected to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The home minister also criticised Somaiya for not facing the action.
-
BDS students of IMS-BHU demand increase in MDS seats
Around 100 BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) students of faculty of dental sciences, IMS-BHU on Tuesday went on strike for about four hours demanding increase in number of seats in MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) course at the faculty and a state-of-the-art library. They said if their demands were not met within a week, they would go on indefinite strike.
-
Rising prices of fuel and other services affecting wedding preparations in Prayagraj
Because of the hike, the families gearing up to host weddings have to now pay an amount of anything from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh more as compared to what they would have paid last year. The guest house owners are not asking for more money owing to already agreed prices for services but they themselves are incurring the loss because of the sudden price rice of various commodities in the last two months.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics