BNHS to tag 2,000 birds to study migratory route
Mumbai Close to 2,000 birds, including migratory and resident species, will be tagged by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) in Maharashtra, as part of an exercise to study avian movements along important wetlands of the state. The study was commissioned by the state forest department in July 2021.
The project has been approved by the Maharashtra government at a cost of ₹2.77 crore, and is an extension of the already ongoing BNHS research under the banner of ‘Elucidating the status of migratory waterbirds in ornithologically important wetlands of Maharashtra; Central Asian Flyway perspective.’
Researchers involved with the study confirmed that about 200 birds of 23 different species have already been tagged with aluminium rings across six ornithologically important wetlands, including the Nandur-Madhmeshwar Sanctuary, Gangapur Dam, Jayakwadi Bird Sanctuary, Hatnur Dam, Ujjani Reservoir and Visapur Dam.
“For the past couple of years, we have been monitoring birds at the coastal wetlands of the state. Now, we are taking that work forward and turning our attention to important wetlands in the interior regions,” said Virendra Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forests (APCCF), mangrove cell.
Migratory birds, who fly to Maharashtra, mainly use the Central Asian Flyway (CAF), which is one of the major migratory routes for birds visiting the Indian Subcontinent from Asia. This study will help understand the population dynamics, movement and dispersal patterns, and threats to various migratory birds.
P Sathiyaselvam, a researcher with BNHS who is leading the exercise, said, “We have set up a field station in Nashik, from where our team members are carrying out monthly bird monitoring trips to each of the shortlisted sites. We have also done a training session for the forest department, to convey the importance of the CAF and to help them understand the state government’s commitments towards the Centre’s Central Asian Flyway National Action Plan. Of the 2,000 birds, 200 have already been tagged and the remaining will be tagged by September, once these birds return to these wetlands.”
“We are not just tagging migratory birds, but also some resident species. Common crows have been known to fly distances of more than 200 km in India, and house sparrows have been known to travel across international borders. So, we may see some interesting findings about how domestic birds are also using these interior wetlands,” Sathiyaselvam added.
In a restructure, 4,200 anganwadis notified as urban centres
Mumbai In a first-of-its-kind exercise, as many as 4,200 anganwadi centres in Maharashtra, that earlier fell under rural areas, have been notified as 'urban centres' by the state's Women and Child Development (WCD) department. Maharashtra has a total of 1,10,468 anganwadi centres. Of these, 15,599 were urban anganwadi centres and with the restructuring, the number has gone up to 19,799. The Government Resolution (GR) about the newly-notified urban anganwadis was issued on March 4.
Bengaluru: Meet techie who rears 40 sheep
A Bengaluru-based techie, Yogesh Gowda, rears cows and sheep in his backyard as a hobby. The 30-year-old wakes up around 5.30 a.m. every day to feed his 40-odd sheep. The report said that a software engineer, Gowda, first started rearing cows and dedicated a portion of his house to keep them. Gowda is said to have started the venture with eight cows around seven years ago, and reportedly started rearing sheep around four years after.
Bad news for mango lovers in Karnataka
This year's low mango yield has brought trouble to both mango growers and mango lovers. With Dharwad's yield expected to be cut in half this year, the cost of one dozen mangoes are at no less than Rs.1,100, when two dozens cost only Rs. 900 at the Dharwad market last year. A report said that the area under Alphonso mango cultivation has shrunk from 25,000 hectares in 2017 to 8,890 hectares this year.
Uttar Pradesh to promote natural farming in a big way: Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Central government has approved ₹82.83 crore for Uttar Pradesh to promote natural farming and innovative agriculture practices in a big way in 35 districts of the state under the centrally funded Bhartiya Prakritik Krishi Paddhati scheme. The scheme would cover an area of around 38,670 hectares and the programme would be implemented for three years starting from the Kharif season this year, Yogi Adityanath added.
Kirit Somaiya attack: Ex-Mumbai mayor Vishwas Mahadeshwar, 3 others arrested
The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested four accused, including former city mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, in connection with the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya, who was attacked Saturday night at the Khar police station where Somaiya went to meet independent parliamentarian Navneet Rana, and her husband, independent MLA Ravi Rana, who were arrested that evening.
