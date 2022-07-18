Body of 7-year-old boy who drowned in Thane creek found in Airoli
The body of the seven-year-old boy who drowned in Thane creek last Wednesday was found on Monday near Airoli in Navi Mumbai. A group of fishermen accompanied by two fire rescue officials were searching his body along the entire Thane creek side using boats. Finally, on Monday at around 5.15pm, they found the boy’s body floating along the Airoli creek.
The deceased, Rishi Usva, was cycling on the open terrace of his neighbour’s house near the creek along Khartan Road when he lost balance and fell. For the last five days, the Usva family was distraught. The family members were anxiously waiting for any news about the naughtiest member of the family to return.
“His father used to go by the creek side every morning and wait for some news from the boats that went looking for Rishi. Rishi’s mother is still hoping that he would be back healthy, although hopes of finding him safe become bleak with every passing day. Rishi’s younger sister was also waiting for her ‘partner in crime’ to join her to play. However, the news of finding his body left the Rishi family devastated,” said a relative of the family.
Since the child went missing, everyday three boats used to go in search of him. The search party included local fishermen, Thane Disaster Response Force personnel and fire brigade officials. On Monday evening, a boat with some local fishermen went for the search and the team found the boy’s body floating.
“It had become a daily exercise to look for the boy. Considering the force and flow of the water, we assumed that he must have been washed away towards Navi Mumbai and hence looked in that direction on a regular basis. On Monday evening, we noticed his body floating between Vitawa and Airoli. We immediately carried him in our boat and got him to Vitawa ghat and handed over to the local police,” said Rajesh Kharkar, a fisherman who often assists the disaster relief team with rescue operations.
“Around 5.40pm. Rishi’s body was handed over to Thane police, who took him to the Civil Hospital for further proceedings,” said an officer from Regional Disaster Management Cell, Thane.
Rishi’s father is a vegetable vendor. Rishi has left behind his 12-year-old brother and a younger sister.
AMU alumnus appointed member of Commission on Presidential Scholars by US President
Prominent Indian American entrepreneur, philanthropist and a distinguished alumnus of Aligarh Muslim University Dr Frank F Islam has been appointed as a member of Commission on Presidential Scholars by the US President Joe Biden. The commission is tasked with selecting 161 Presidential Scholars from academics, the arts, career and technical education, said AMU public relation officer Omar S Peerzada.
NEP: Uniform exam fee for all universities and degree colleges in Uttar Pradesh now
There will be uniform examination fees for all undergraduate and post-graduate students studying in different universities across Uttar Pradesh following implementation of National Education Policy 2020. All the undergraduate students pursuing BA, B. SC, B. Com,,, BFA, B. Ed, BPEd, BJMC, B. Voc will have to pay Rs 800 per semester examinations. Students studying LLB, B. Sc Agriculture (Hons), LLB (Hons), B. Tech, B. Sc Biotech will pay Rs 1000 per semester examinations while students pursuing BDS, nursing, Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery will have to pay Rs 1500 for every semester exam.
Shinde camp now has 12 out of 19 Sena MPs
Mumbai In a vertical split in the Shiv Sena parliamentary party, 12 of 19 Lok Sabha MPs have pledged support to the rival camp led by chief minister Eknath Shinde. The Shinde camp is expected to apply to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Tuesday appointing Rahul Shewale as the group leader of the party, replacing Thackeray loyalist Vinayak Raut, and retaining Bhavana Gawali as the chief whip.
Uttarakhand: Haridwar-bound bus overturns in Tehri, 21 injured
As least 21 passengers were injured when a private bus overturned near Kaudiyala on the Srinagar-Rishikesh highway under Devprayag police station in Tehri Garhwal district on Monday evening. The district emergency operation centre (DEOC) said no serious injuries or casualties were reported in the accident. The bus, which was on its way from Kedarnath to Haridwar, was carrying 31 adults and two children from Maharashtra. The incident took place around 5.30pm, officials said.
793 potholes in Thane city, 620 of them filled: Thane Municipal Corporation survey
Following two incidents of pothole deaths in Thane district in the last fortnight, the Thane Municipal Corporation conducted a survey that revealed 793 potholes in the city. In the meantime, Thane district collector has ordered MMRDA and MSRDC to form a dedicated team that would monitor all the roads within the district irrespective of the agency it falls under and payment would be done later by that particular agency to MMRDA and MSRDC.
