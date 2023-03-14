Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Bombay HC dismisses PIL seeking ‘DA probe’ against Uddhav Thackeray, family

Bombay HC dismisses PIL seeking ‘DA probe’ against Uddhav Thackeray, family

PTI |
Mar 14, 2023 09:20 PM IST

The PIL, filed by city resident Gauri Bhide sought the court’s direction to the CBI and ED to conduct a “thorough and impartial” investigation against the ex-CM and his family.

The Bombay High court on Tuesday dismissed a public interest litigation seeking a disproportionate assets case against former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family, observing that the petitioner was seeking a “roving enquiry”.

Shivsena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his son MLA Aaditya Thackeray. (File)
Shivsena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his son MLA Aaditya Thackeray. (File)

The PIL, filed by city resident Gauri Bhide who claims to be a behaviour and soft skill consultant, sought the court’s direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to conduct a “thorough and impartial” investigation against the ex-CM and his family. Calling herself a “sincere and vigilant” citizen, the petitioner said she wanted to help the Government of India “unearthing some more hidden, unaccounted wealth disproportionate to income and also unearth laundered money”.

A division bench of Justices Dheeraj Thakur and Valmiki Menezes rejected the plea, saying the petitioner was seeking a roving enquiry. The plea stated Bhide was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “fight against corruption” and claimed she had evidence to show that the Thackeray family “has accumulated properties and assets illegally”.

It alleged that Uddhav Thackeray and his family never disclosed any particular service, profession or business as their official source of income. “Yet, we find they have huge properties in a metro city like Mumbai and in Raigad district, which may run into crores,” said the PIL. Citing raids CBI and ED raids on people “who are very very close to the Thackeray family”, the PIL claimed that the Thackerays have links with “huge undisclosed properties, cash and other wealth”.

Also read: Sena (UBT) leader booked in disproportionate assets case

When print media incurred heavy losses during the COVID-induced lockdown, Thackerays’ “Prabodhan Prakashan Pvt. Ltd. showed brilliant performance of 42 crore turnover and 11.5 crore profit”, said petitioner Bhide, who also claimed that her family owned a printing press in Dadar in central Mumbai. At the time, Uddhav Thackeray was the CM and his son Aaditya Thackeray was a cabinet minister, the plea said.

Appearing for the Thackerays, senior counsels Aspi Chinoy and Ashok Mundargi argued that the PIL had been filed on assumptions and without any factual foundation. “The petition is absolutely bereft of any material and is filed purely on assumptions. The petitioner has an alternate remedy of filing a private complaint before a magistrate's court seeking police probe,” Chinoy had argued.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uddhav thackeray bombay hc
uddhav thackeray bombay hc
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out