MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has quashed criminal proceedings against Nipa Parekh, sister-in-law of Amitabh Parekh, the late chairman-and-managing director (CMD) of Parekh Aluminex Ltd. She was included as an accused in the ₹2,762-crore bank fraud case against Parekh after the trial court noted that his income tax refunds reflected that she had received gifts totalling to ₹68.35 lakh from him. The Bombay high court directed Nipa Parekh to pay a cost of ₹10,000 to a trust to discourage vexatious litigation and prevent wastage of judicial time and public resources. (HT Archive) more

On Thursday, a single-judge bench of Justice Milind Jadhav observed that the trial court arraigned her as an accused in 2024, despite the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) finding no incriminating material to show that she had conspired with the primary accused in siphoning bank funds.

The management and financial affairs of the company, which once claimed to be the world’s largest manufacturer of aluminium foil containers, aluminium foil rolls and aluminium lids in India, were severely impacted after Amitabh Parekh died on January 6, 2013, at the age of 39. The company then owed a liability of ₹2,762.09 crore towards loans and financial assistance availed from a consortium of banks led by Indian Overseas Bank.

The CBI registered a case against 24 accused, including Amitabh Parekh, over alleged fraudulent loan transactions in 2017. Nipa was neither named in the FIR, nor in the chargesheet and the subsequent supplementary chargesheet.

However, in April 2022, the sessions court took suo moto cognisance against her, alleging that she had received ₹68.35 lakh as gifts from Amitabh Parekh, which it suspected to be the proceeds of crime. The court then directed the CBI to incorporate her name in a supplementary chargesheet, despite the CBI stating that it had found no incriminating material against her.

Nipa Parekh challenged the order before the Bombay High Court, which on Thursday noted that the CBI found no material against her to establish her nexus with the conspiracy, and that Nipa returning the entire sum entitles her to a favourable disposition in the case. Calling the orders “erroneous”, the bench observed that “mere fact that the petitioner is related to the principal accused cannot constitute sufficient basis for subjecting her to criminal prosecution”.

Quashing the proceedings against her, the court directed Nipa to pay a cost of ₹10,000 to a trust to discourage vexatious litigation and prevent wastage of judicial time and public resources.