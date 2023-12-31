Boy falls from terrace while flying kite, dies

Mumbai: A 13-year-old boy died after falling off the terrace of his building while flying a kite on Saturday in Virar East. According to the Virar police, they have registered a case of accidental death (ADR) and are conducting further investigation to find out more about the incident. HT Image

The police officers said that the boy identified as Kartik Subhash Rewale, a resident of Sai Nagar in Virar East, had gone to the terrace at 5pm on Saturday along with his friends to fly a kite.

Based on the statements of eyewitnesses, the boy lost his balance and fell off the edge of the terrace which does not have boundary walls.

The police said the building from where he fell is four-storeyed, “We have sent the body of the boy for post-mortem and are recording the statements of his friends and locals to find out the sequence of events leading to the boy’s fall,” said an officer from Virar police station.

In the past 15 days, two more people have died due to the kite string, including a constable from Dindoshi police station.