 Bribery case: CBI suspects larger conspiracy in probe against IT officer | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bribery case: CBI suspects larger conspiracy in probe against IT officer

ByAbhishek Sharan
May 09, 2024 08:04 AM IST

CBI investigates senior IT officers in bribery case after arresting officer for accepting ₹4 lakh bribe for lower TDS certificate.

MUMBAI: Four days after an officer from the Income Tax (IT) department was arrested in an alleged bribery case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is ascertaining the possible role of a few senior officers in the case.

HT Image
HT Image

The agency on Friday arrested the IT Department’s officer for allegedly accepting a bribe of 4 lakh from a complainant for issuing a lower TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) certificate.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

After seizing the accused’s phone, CBI conducted forensic imaging — part of the cyber forensics process for collecting evidence — to obtain data from it to examine whether other IT Department officers might have been involved in the larger conspiracy and if there were irregularities concerning other customers as well, CBI sources said.

The agency is looking into his WhatsApp chats, among other phone details, and might obtain his specimen voice sample as well as part of the case probe into allegations levelled against him by the complainant, CBI sources said.

The agency initiated its probe against the officer after the complaint alleged that he had asked for an undue advantage of 5.04 lakh from the complainant for issuing a lower TDS certificate for the sale of a property of the latter’s maternal uncle who is a Non-Resident Indian (NRI), agency sources said. The accused had allegedly initially demanded an undue advantage of 2 per cent of the total deal value of the property worth 5.04 crore, but later reduced the demand to 1%, the source added.

Later, the accused had allegedly agreed to accept a bribe of 4 lakh from the complainant. The CBI subsequently laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe in his office at Mumbai, according to the CBI.

The CBI had carried out searches at the office and residential premises of the accused in Mumbai last week, which led to the alleged recovery of 15 lakh in cash, gold ornaments, and papers related to investments in immovable and movable properties and the same are under the scrutiny of the agency, agency sources said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Bribery case: CBI suspects larger conspiracy in probe against IT officer

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On