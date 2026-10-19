Thane: A cab driver was allegedly stabbed to death after his car brushed against a motorcycle on a damaged stretch of road in Kalyan’s Wadvali village early on Sunday. The Khadakpada police have arrested three people, including a woman, for the alleged murder, which investigators believe followed an argument over the minor collision. Cab driver stabbed to death after row over bike collision in Kalyan.

The deceased, Raj Madvi, was driving near the ‘A’ ward office in Wadvali around 1am when his car brushed against the accused’s motorcycle, police said. The incident triggered an argument between Madvi and the three accused, identified as Vaibhav Bhoir, his wife Renuka Bhoir and Saurabh Yadav.

Madvi drove a few meters ahead, but the trio allegedly followed him, stopped his car and resumed the argument. During the altercation, Vaibhav allegedly stabbed Madvi several times in the back, legs and thighs before the three fled. Madvi died on the spot from excessive blood loss, according to the police.

Rajendra Khedekar, senior police inspector at Khadakpada police station, said the police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the crime. A forensic team was called in, and the body was sent to a local hospital for the necessary formalities.

“With the help of CCTV footage and local information, we traced the accused to their village in Wadvali,” Khedekar told HT.

The officer said there was no known prior enmity between the victim and the accused, and the killing appeared to have occurred in a fit of rage over the minor accident.

A murder case has been registered against all three accused, and the police are investigating their respective roles in the crime. They were produced before a local court, which remanded them to police custody.