Cabinet nod for govt agencies finishing stalled SRA projects

Mumbai: Stalled projects of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) can now be taken up and completed by government bodies like the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, City Industrial Development Corporation, Maha Housing, Shivshahi Punarvasan Prakalp and MahaPreit and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

A proposal to this effect was cleared by the state cabinet on Sunday, paving the way for completion of 228 stalled SRA projects with over 218,000 flats. The proposal had been discussed earlier during the monsoon session of the state legislature.

A section of bureaucrats, however, criticised the decision, saying government agencies which have been allowed to take up stalled projects lack the expertise for slum redevelopment.

“The MMRDA started off as a planning body and got into construction of bridges and metros later. It is definitely not equipped to take up slum redevelopment projects but has been given the task of redeveloping Ramabai Colony in Ghatkopar. Similarly, MIDC has a clear mandate of bringing industrial investments into the state. If such agencies are saddled with slum rehabilitation work, their focus on the primary task will be lost,” said a senior bureaucrat.

The cabinet also gave sanction to a cluster development project in Thane, the home of chief minister Eknath Shinde. The state-owned Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy & Infrastructure Technology Limited will raise ₹5,000 crore for the project through equity and bonds. This project will cost ₹6,049 crore and will be spread over areas like Tekdi Bungalow, Hajuri, Kisan Nagar, Chavindra and Pogaon. The project includes an electric vehicle park, medicity, mangrove park, chemical hub and a digital university.