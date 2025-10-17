Cama and Albless Hospital to offer PG diploma in oncology nursing

MUMBAI: In a step aimed at strengthening cancer care across the public health sector, the Maharashtra medical education department has granted permission to 139-years-old Cama and Albless Hospital to start a postgraduate diploma course in oncology nursing. The course will have an intake capacity of 20 students.

The government-run hospital, located near the CMST station, received official approval this week following a proposal examined by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) and forwarded to the state government on July 29, 2025.

Officials said the move aligns with the state’s broader plan to expand oncology services and trained manpower in government hospitals. Several district and medical college hospitals are in the process of setting up dedicated cancer treatment facilities.

The Postgraduate Diploma in Oncology Nursing (PBDON) is a one-year advanced programme designed for registered nurses — including BSc Nursing and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) graduates — who wish to specialise in cancer care. The curriculum covers cancer biology, chemotherapy and radiation therapy, palliative care, symptom management, oncology pharmacology, and psychosocial support for patients and their families.

Extensive clinical training forms a key component of the programme, preparing nurses to administer chemotherapy and assist in various stages of cancer management. The course also emphasises palliative and end-of-life care for patients with advanced disease, focusing on compassionate, patient-centred treatment.

Senior officials said the introduction of the course at Cama and Albless Hospital will help address the shortage of skilled oncology nurses in government facilities, particularly as cancer units are being established across the state.