Canada plane crash: 25-year-old trainee pilot cremated in Vasai

ByMegha Sood
Oct 20, 2023 05:44 AM IST

The body of a trainee pilot who died in a plane crash in Canada has been brought back to Mumbai for his last rites. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

MUMBAI: The body of the trainee pilot who lost his life in a plane crash in Canada’s British Columbia province on October 7, was brought to the city on Thursday for his last rites.

Twenty-five-year-old Abhay Gadroo had suffered multiple injuries to his body as he was seated behind the pilot at the time of the crash. Gadroo’s parents and younger brother Chirag escorted his body to the Evershine crematorium in Vasai East at 10.30am on Thursday where they performed his last rites.

Gaurav Goyal, a friend and neighbour of Gadroo said that the entire locality mourned his death and his parents too were devastated. “They have lost their elder son, which is devastating for them,” said Goyal adding that the reports of the investigation by the Canada police regarding the crash are awaited.

According to reports Gadroo was in the twin-engine light aircraft, Piper PA-34 Seneca, crashed into trees and bushes behind a motel in the city of Chilliwack at 2pm on October 7 in Canada.

The trainee pilots, Gadroo and Yash Vijay Ramugade were from Vasai and Mumbai respectively. As the news of Gadroo’s demise reached the Krishna Vandan building in Vasai’s Evershine City, all the residents came together to mourn for Gadroo who was loved by each one in the society. “There was a prayer meeting in the morning and then his last rites were performed,” said a resident of Krishna Vandan building.

Goel said that Gadroo always wanted to be a pilot and after completing his Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) from Thakur College in Kandivali, he went to Canada to pursue his career three years ago. Gadroo’s parents had gone for the Chardham Yatra when they received the news of their son’s death.

