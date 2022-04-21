‘Capable of handling…:’ Mumbai cops on Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker ultimatum
The Mumbai Police on Thursday said it is capable of handling every situation, this in wake of the May 3 ultimatum given by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray asking loudspeakers from the mosques be removed.
“The Mumbai Police is capable of handling every situation, within five minutes the police will reach the location of any incident. The sensitive and vulnerable areas of Mumbai city have been identified. 24 hours patrolling is being done,” news agency ANI reported.
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil had also said that the police were prepared to ward off any eventuality on the law and order front amid Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker ultimatum.
When asked if intelligence inputs suggested the likelihood of a law and order situation in Maharashtra after May 3, the home minister said, "I don't feel that such a situation will arise. We are fully prepared and are taking steps to prevent untoward incidents."
During his address to the MNS workers on April 2, Raj Thackeray had sought removal of loudspeakers from mosques before May 3, else his party would play Hanuman Chalisa from the loudspeakers.
"Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3rd otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," the MNS chief said.
Raj Thackeray also chaired a meeting of leaders from Mumbai, Thane, Nashik and other divisions regarding his visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, ANI reported. According to MNS leader Nitin Sardesai, the MNS chief decided to perform 'Maha aarti' at their local temples across the state, on May 3, using loudspeakers, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritya.
"We are planning. We have visited Ayodhya before. We saw what could happen if a large number of office-bearers came," Thackeray told the mediapersons.
-
Maharashtra reports 179 new cases, 1 death; Mumbai sees 91 infections
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 179 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 762. Of the 179 cases, Mumbai saw 91 infections during this period. The state also registered one death due to the virus, taking the number of total deaths due to Covid-19 to 1,47,831. As many as 106 patients were also discharged in the last 24 hours.
-
Even if 4th wave comes, it could be milder; NMMC official says it’s ready to tackle it
Even as Covid cases are still in single digits, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation says the fourth wave cannot be ruled out. As of now, only the CIDCO facility is partially functioning but the corporation is ready to tackle the fourth wave. Due to the non-cooperation of the public, the average testing too has gone down from 4,000 to 3,000. Currently, there are 20 active cases with an average of three positive cases daily.
-
All Uttar Pradesh cabinet ministers to pay field visits, gather feedback: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said all Uttar Pradesh (U.P) cabinet ministers will pay field visits to gather feedback from the people about functioning of the administrative system and examine the possibilities of development in each district. Eighteen teams for 18 divisions are being constituted under the chairmanship of cabinet ministers. The teams will stay for 72 hours in each division. The members of the teams will travel to different districts.
-
Only 1 or 2 Covid cases reported daily in Kalyan Dombivli; no need to worry, says official
The Covid cases in Kalyan-Dombivli are under control with only one or two reported daily. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, however, has kept one Covid centre ready in case of a surge in cases. “On most days, we have zero cases in the city. Also, those who test positive are asymptomatic. As of now, there is no need to worry about the rise in cases in the city,” added Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.
-
Retired Army Colonel booked for killing wife before dying by suicide
PUNE A retired Colonel from the Indian Army was booked for killing his wife before dying by suicide. The 74-year-old retired and his 69-year-old wife were found dead at their Ghorpadi residence on Wednesday. According to the police, the incident took place between 7pm and 7:30pm on Wednesday. Their other son is also a Colonel in the Indian Army while their daughter is a homemaker in Delhi, the police said.
