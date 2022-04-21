Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ‘Capable of handling…:’ Mumbai cops on Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker ultimatum
‘Capable of handling…:’ Mumbai cops on Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker ultimatum

During his address to the MNS workers on April 2, Raj Thackeray had sought removal of loudspeakers from mosques before May 3, else his party would play Hanuman Chalisa from the loudspeakers.
MNS chief Raj Thackeray.
Published on Apr 21, 2022 08:02 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Mumbai Police on Thursday said it is capable of handling every situation, this in wake of the May 3 ultimatum given by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray asking loudspeakers from the mosques be removed.

“The Mumbai Police is capable of handling every situation, within five minutes the police will reach the location of any incident. The sensitive and vulnerable areas of Mumbai city have been identified. 24 hours patrolling is being done,” news agency ANI reported.

Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil had also said that the police were prepared to ward off any eventuality on the law and order front amid Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker ultimatum.

When asked if intelligence inputs suggested the likelihood of a law and order situation in Maharashtra after May 3, the home minister said, "I don't feel that such a situation will arise. We are fully prepared and are taking steps to prevent untoward incidents."

During his address to the MNS workers on April 2, Raj Thackeray had sought removal of loudspeakers from mosques before May 3, else his party would play Hanuman Chalisa from the loudspeakers.

"Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3rd otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," the MNS chief said.

Raj Thackeray also chaired a meeting of leaders from Mumbai, Thane, Nashik and other divisions regarding his visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, ANI reported. According to MNS leader Nitin Sardesai, the MNS chief decided to perform 'Maha aarti' at their local temples across the state, on May 3, using loudspeakers, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritya.

"We are planning. We have visited Ayodhya before. We saw what could happen if a large number of office-bearers came," Thackeray told the mediapersons.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

raj thackeray
