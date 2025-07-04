Cartel of architects, CAs, officials behind illegal construction in Vasai-Virar: ED

MUMBAI: A cartel of architects, chartered accountants (CAs), liaisoners (intermediaries) and officials of the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) was responsible for large-scale illegal construction within the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found in its money laundering probe into the construction of 41 illegal buildings in Vasai East, which were demolished as per court orders earlier this year. The 41 illegal buildings in the case were built on a 60-acre plot in Vasai East, of which 30 acres was reserved for a sewage treatment plant and a dumping ground

Bribes in the range of ₹25-50 per square foot (sqft) were paid to a range of civic officials towards approval of plans for buildings, some individuals covered under the probe have told the investigating agency, said an ED officer.

“We are currently verifying the claims,” the officer noted.

On Tuesday, the ED conducted searches at the premises of some suspects in the case and froze ₹12.71 crore in bank balances, mutual funds and fixed deposits, said ED officials. The searches also led to the seizure of ₹26 lakh in cash and a large number of incriminating documents and devices, which revealed the involvement of VVCMC officials in perpetration of large-scale illegal constructions, the officials added.

“The digital devices show a close nexus of some VVCMC officials with certain architects, chartered accountants and liaisoners, indicating a large amount of black money flowed into the VVCMC for approval of constructions,” the officer quoted earlier told HT.

The 41 illegal buildings in the case were built on a 60-acre plot in Vasai East, of which 30 acres was reserved for a sewage treatment plant and a dumping ground. The Mira-Bhayandar police registered multiple cases against builders and local henchmen in connection with construction of the 41 buildings, based on which the ED registered an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) and commenced its probe.

According to the ED, the accused builders and developers had allegedly deceived the public by constructing the 41 illegal buildings on reserved land. Despite knowing that the buildings were unauthorised and would eventually be demolished, they sold apartments therein to poor, gullible customers – mostly migrant workers and shopkeepers – by fabricating a range of approval documents.

The Bombay high court had, on July 8, 2024, ordered demolition of the 41 buildings. A special leave petition filed by families residing in the 41 illegal buildings in the Supreme Court was dismissed subsequently and all 41 buildings were demolished early this year, leaving around 2,500 families homeless.