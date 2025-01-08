MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case against an Indian Revenue Service officer, who worked as the joint development commissioner at SEEPZ-SEZ (Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone-Special Economic Zone), Mumbai, and four others, including his wife, in an alleged corruption case. The IRS officer was arrested by the CBI last month in a separate alleged corruption case, along with six other SEEPZ officials. CBI files fresh case against IRS officer and wife

The case was registered on January 1 on a complaint submitted by a deputy superintendent of police, anti-corruption branch, CBI. The fresh case is related to allegations that the accused officer, CPS Chauhan, had begotten wealth disproportionate to his income during his stint as a public servant, and the other accused, including his wife, had abetted him in the offence. A firm run by the wife was also allegedly used for the purpose.

The FIR, filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, alleged that the firm was used to launder and invest the ill-gotten money received from various sources. It was also alleged that the accused officer amassed several assets in the name of his family members.

The CBI on December 17, 2024, had said it had arrested seven public servants of SEEPZ –SEZ, including Chauhan, in an alleged corruption case related to collection of undue advantage through middlemen from parties functioning from SEEPZ, in matters of allotment of space, disposal of imported goods, and sale of duty-free imported goods in market without paying duty.