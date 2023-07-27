CBI books a CGST officer in a bribery case

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating a Central Goods and Services Taxes (CGST) department inspector for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹5,000 from a businessman for completing verification work. HT Image

The agency registered a case against the officer, Amit Kumar, on a complaint from a man who runs a software firm based in Nagpur. The accused officer allegedly asked for a bribe of ₹5,000 in connection with the verification of the firm’s CGST Number, sources said.

On July 20, Kumar allegedly visited the complainant’s house to verify the firm’s CGST number and asked for some documents for completing the work, a source said. The next day, when the complainant visited the CGST Office, Nagpur, and handed over all the documents, Kumar asked for a bribe of ₹5,000 from him, the sources said.

“The bribe was asked for the verification of the GST Number. As the complainant did not want to pay the bribe, he lodged a complaint with the CBI for taking necessary legal action against the accused,” a source said. The agency verified the complaint in the presence of a witness before registering the case under section 7 (a public servant’s acceptance of any gratification other than lawful remuneration for an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act,1988.

