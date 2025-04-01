Menu Explore
CBI probe uncovers foreign SIM use, hawala links in bribery case against Delhi cop

ByAbhishek Sharan
Apr 01, 2025 06:10 AM IST

According to CBI sources, the probe has exposed a complex, multi-layered network of individuals facilitating illicit transactions. Hawala operators based in Mumbai, Erode (Tamil Nadu), and New Delhi were allegedly involved in transferring the bribe amount

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has uncovered the use of foreign SIM cards and the involvement of multiple hawala operators in an alleged bribery case against a Delhi police sub-inspector. The accused officer, Rahul Malik, was booked for demanding and receiving a bribe of 2.5 lakh from a Navi Mumbai-based businessman as part-payment of a larger sum, in exchange for not arresting him or his relative in an ongoing cyber fraud case.

CBI probe uncovers foreign SIM use, hawala links in bribery case against Delhi cop

According to CBI sources, the probe has exposed a complex, multi-layered network of individuals facilitating illicit transactions. Hawala operators based in Mumbai, Erode (Tamil Nadu), and New Delhi were allegedly involved in transferring the bribe amount. “The investigation has also revealed the involvement of certain other individuals, which needs further verification. Additionally, a technical probe is underway to determine the role of possible accomplices,” a CBI source said.

Arrested earlier in Delhi, Malik was brought to Mumbai on March 20 after a special court in the national capital granted a transit remand. He is currently in judicial custody and has applied for bail. During the transit remand hearing, he challenged the legality of his arrest. Malik was posted at the Cyber Police Station in Rohini, where the case was being investigated.

The CBI has submitted a plea before a special court in Mumbai to obtain Malik’s voice sample for verification purposes. The agency had registered the case based on a written complaint from the businessman against the accused officer and unidentified persons under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

As per the complaint, the businessman, who operates a tour-and-travel business in Mumbai, had business dealings with a Delhi-based private company linked to the Cash Management System (CMS). He later discovered that the login credentials provided by the company for his virtual wallets were registered under a fake identity. The matter was under investigation by the Cyber Police Station in Rohini.

On March 7, Malik allegedly visited the businessman’s Navi Mumbai residence and demanded a bribe of 50 lakh to clear him and his brother-in-law of any charges. The following day, he reportedly called the complainant to a Mumbai hotel, where he typed 16 lakh on his mobile phone, indicating a revised demand. After further negotiations, Malik allegedly agreed to accept 14 lakh and provided instructions on how the payment was to be made.

Subsequently, the complainant received details of a hawala token number and contact information of a Mumbai-based hawala operator. Acting on this information, the CBI set up a trap and caught the operator while he allegedly accepted 2.5 lakh on behalf of Malik.

