MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has searched six premises in Mumbai, Delhi and Udaipur in connection with an alleged ₹80.15-crore bank fraud involving Mumbai-based Star Housing Finance Ltd. The company is accused of siphoning off loan funds from public-sector lender National Housing Bank (NHB) through fictitious loan disbursements. CBI searches six premises in ₹80-cr housing finance fraud case more

The searches at premises linked to the company’s directors and other individuals led to the recovery of documents and records relevant to the investigation. They were conducted as part of a case registered by the CBI following a complaint from the NHB against the company, its directors and unidentified public servants.

According to the bank’s complaint, transactions between Star Housing Finance and the NHB during 2020-2025 are under investigation. The lender has alleged that the company diverted loan proceeds by disbursing fictitious loans, causing it a wrongful loss of ₹80.15 crore.

The bank classified the loan account as an alleged “ fraud” in July, 2026 and accordingly reported it to the Reserve Bank of India. HT could not reach the firm’s officials for a comment despite attempts.

Those named as accused, apart from the company, include promoter A Jain, director K Jain, managing director AK Sachidanand and guarantor NK Jain.

The CBI registered an FIR on Monday under provisions relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, falsification of accounts and criminal misconduct under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

CBI officials said six premises were searched and allegedly incriminating documents and other records were recovered.

The agency is now examining the seized material and tracing the movement of the loan funds to establish the roles of the accused.

The NHB, established through an Act of Parliament in 1987, is the country’s apex financial institution for housing finance.