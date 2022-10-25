Central Railway to set up restaurant-on-wheels at Dadar, LTT

Mumbai A year after Central Railway (CR) launched restaurant-on-wheels by modifying a coach mounted on rails into a fine-dine restaurant, plans are afoot to set up similar restaurants at Dadar, Kalyan and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai.

It already has ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ running at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and Nagpur station under the non-fare revenue scheme.

“Our focus is to identify stations that are either tourist locations or has a high footfall. Otherwise very few would prefer to dine within the vicinity of a railway station. Such initiatives will help railway stations develop more passenger amenities friendly,” said an official from CR.

“This is part of the railway’s passenger-friendly initiatives combined with novel ideas of revenue generation. The seven identified locations include Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kalyan, Lonavala, Neral, Igatpuri, Dadar and Matheran. Outside Mumbai, it is planning to launch the novel idea at four stations - Akudi, Chinchwad, Miraj and Baramati,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

Restaurant on Wheel offers a unique experience to diners and accommodates more than 40 patrons inside the coach with tables. The interior of the restaurant has been decorated in such a way that diners can enjoy the experience of dining in a rail-themed setting. Christened Bogie-Wogie, each coach has 10 four-seater tables.

The restaurant at CSMT has received 1.25 lakh visitors till date. It is situated in the heritage gully at CSMT, the location provides easy connectivity to the suburbs via Eastern Freeway or the suburban locals at CSMT.