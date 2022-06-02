Centre still owes Maharashtra ₹15,052 crore in GST compensation: Pawar
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said they were yet to receive ₹15,502 crore in the goods and services tax (GST) compensation from the Central government. Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the amount was an accumulation over the past three years — 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22.
The Centre on Tuesday released ₹86,912 crore to the state governments, clearing all the GST compensation dues till May 31, 2022, the union ministry of finance said. Of this, Maharashtra’s share was ₹14,145 crore.
“The outstanding dues under GST compensation pending with the Centre stood at ₹29,647 crore of which we got ₹14,145 crore. The balance amount of ₹15,502 crore is still pending with the Central government. It was promised by the Centre to compensate the states for the revenue loss resulting from the abolition of all the remaining taxes,” Pawar said after his weekly Janata Darbar at the Nationalist Congress Party headquarters in Ballard Pier.
Giving a break-up, he said, ₹1,029 crore was pending from the 2019-20 financial years, ₹6,470 crore from 2020-21, and ₹8,003 crore from 2021-22. “We are following up the matter with the Centre so that the state can get the outstanding amount at the earliest which can be used for development works.”
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government has been complaining of delays in the release of the GST compensation dues by the Centre. In April, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said the state had been getting stepmotherly treatment despite being the highest contributor of direct taxes and the GST. In response, leader of the opposition Devendra Fadnavis said it had become a fashion to accuse the Centre without ascertaining the facts. The funds allocated under the GST to Maharashtra had increased in the last three years, he said.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics