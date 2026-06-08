Chhagan Bhujbal questions NCP over Rajya Sabha pick, rejects claims against BJP

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday expressed displeasure over the party’s decision to nominate Rajendra Jain for the Rajya Sabha bypoll, while rejecting suggestions that the BJP had blocked the induction of his nephew, Sameer Bhujbal, into the Maharashtra cabinet. Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal. (Facebook)

Bhujbal, who was keen on securing a Rajya Sabha berth, had proposed that Sameer Bhujbal be inducted into the state ministerial council in exchange for his own nomination to the Upper House of Parliament. He wanted Sameer to replace him in the state cabinet if he moved to Parliament. However, the proposal did not find favour with the NCP leadership.

“When I put forward my proposal to the BJP, to provide a ministerial berth in the state for Sameer Bhujbal and a Rajya Sabha nomination for myself, only one day remained for a decision. The BJP responded that whenever there is a cabinet expansion in the state, Sameer Bhujbal would be considered. Therefore, it is incorrect to say that the BJP rejected my proposal,” Bhujbal said, directly targeting the NCP leadership over the issue.

According to NCP insiders, the matter was discussed in detail during a meeting between senior NCP leaders and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday.

Drawing comparisons with other leaders within the party and the ruling alliance, Bhujbal said he had merely sought similar treatment. “Others received justice. Several leaders are in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, while their children serve as ministers here. I, too, played a leading role in the formation of the Nationalist Congress Party. Therefore, I deserved the same treatment,” he said.

Though Bhujbal did not name any leader, he had earlier pointed out during a party meeting that state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare’s daughter Aditi Tatkare is a minister in the Maharashtra government, while Aniket Tatkare has been fielded by the party for the June 18 Legislative Council elections. He had also cited other examples within the party and alliance.

Despite his remarks, Bhujbal denied being upset over the development. “I am not upset, why would I be upset?” he said.

Asked whether he believed injustice had been done to him, Bhujbal responded with characteristic candour: “What injustice? This is how things work now. If not today, then tomorrow; if not tomorrow, then the day after. That is our policy. I am a kabaddi player, not a chess player.”