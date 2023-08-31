15 years on, CIDCO pays 42 L maintenance dues to NRI Ph II colony

NAVI MUMBAI: Relentless follow-up by the managing committee and the intervention of Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre, CIDCO has finally paid ₹42 lakh maintenance charges, part of the total dues it owes to Seawoods Estate Cooperative Housing Society Phase II, known as NRI Ph II colony for the flats under its possession. Reportedly, around ₹2 crore maintenance charges are still due. A meeting was held with the MD and was attended by the managing committee and Mhatre. Diggikar assured the members that the payments would be made if they submitted valid proof of the demands. The documents were then submitted to CIDCO, and they followed up on the issue. (HT Photo)

CIDCO had constructed the NRI colony located in sectors 54, 56, and 58 of Nerul, along Palm Beach Road, and sold the flats to private buyers in 2008. It continues to hold 40 flats in the colony. The maintenance and other charges for them were, however, not paid by them over the years.

“For the past 15 years, society dues for 40 flats under CIDCO were pending. The management committees over the years tried their best and submitted the requisite documents, but the money did not come,” Deepak Yewale, committee member, said.

MLA Manda Mhatre was invited to the colony, and she met the managing committee members and residents and assured them that she would arrange a meeting with the newly appointed CIDCO MD, Anil Diggikar.

A meeting was held with the MD and was attended by the managing committee and Mhatre. Diggikar assured the members that the payments would be made if they submitted valid proof of the demands. The documents were then submitted to CIDCO, and they followed up on the issue.

“The society had not received the maintenance and other charges for the 40 flats CIDCO owned for years. I arranged the meeting with CIDCO MD, and I am glad that Diggikar not only ordered a payment of ₹42 lakh but also ensured that the society received it. Around ₹2 crore are still pending,” Mhatre said. “The residents are happy as they got the amount that had been pending for years following just two meetings. I will ensure that they receive the remaining amount as well.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON