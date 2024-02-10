The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Friday undertook a major drive to remove various kinds of encroachments that had cropped up within the sector 23 marble market in Kalamboli. In the drive undertaken by the controller of unauthorized construction (CCUC) demolished the encroachments along both sides of roads and the footpaths. CIDCO drive to remove encroachments in Kalamboli marble market

Illegal huts built on the vacant plots of CIDCO were also removed. “ There were numerous encroachments done in the market by the marble dealers and the department had received numerous complaints to clear the encroachments. Temporary houses were made and these were used as accommodation for the labourers. In a space designated as a parking lot, a temple has been constructed. For each of the encroachments adequate opportunity was given to the owners to remove,” said a senior official from CIDCO.

Approximately 50- odd huts were removed, four illegal tea stalls were demolished. Unauthorised garages were dismantled. One of the primary concerns raised by the authorities was the encroachments happening within the mangrove area. “Adjacent to the market is the mangroves and even within these, encroachments had occurred. Labourers were using the area to do minor polishing work. The drive was conducted to remove these irregularities,” said the official.

The mega drive required CIDCO to depute over 12 security personnel, eight police officials and additional security forces. Over 10 labourers along with 1 JCB and 6 tempos were used to execute the process.