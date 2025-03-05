Warmer days ahead with max temperature between 35-38 degree Celsius

MUMBAI: After a brief period of relief from the heat, the city started sweltering this week, as per the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Thane, India - April ,16, 2024: The mercury has gone up a lot in Maharashtra in thane people are seen protecting themselves from the heat in Thane near masunda lake ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Tuesday, April,16, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

On Tuesday, the Santacruz observatory, the city’s baseline weather station, recorded maximum temperature of 36.8 degree Celsius, which was 3.8 degree above normal, while the temperature on Monday was 35.3 degree. The Colaba weather station recorded 33.1 degree Celsius.

“The city will witness a gradual rise in temperature which is expected in this season,” said Sunil Kamble, director, IMD Mumbai.

He attributed the rising temperature to seasonal change and atmospheric changes. “There is a high-pressure zone in the atmosphere and the westerly winds have stopped,” said Kamble. Over the next six days, starting March 5, the maximum temperature will fluctuate between 35-38 degree Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be between 19-23 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Santacruz was 20.6 degree Celsius, while the weather station in Colaba recorded 24.2 degree Celsius, which was 2.2 degree above normal.