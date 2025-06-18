Search Search
Civic morgue worker sacked for taking bribes to wrap deceased in white cloth

ByG Mohiuddin Jeddy
Jun 18, 2025 07:16 AM IST

NAVI MUMBAI: A civic morgue worker was allegedly caught on camera accepting a 2000 bribe to wrap a deceased person with cloth. The video went viral and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has ordered him to be sacked.

Head mortician Jordi Fernandez prepares a coffin before placing the body of a COVID-19 victim in an underground parking garage turned into a morgue at the Collserola funeral home in Barcelona, Spain on April 14, 2020. Since a state of emergency was declared in the country, funeral homes must follow strict measures to avoid further contagion, stripping Fernandez of his normal duties and taking away the last chance families had of seeing their loved ones before laying them to rest. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) (AP)

The incident took place at the NMMC morgue at a civic hospital in Vashi. Following the suicide of a 23-year-old woman, the hospital worker was caught on camera accepting a bribe from the woman’s relative and saying he would in return wrap the girl properly in white cloth.

The video went viral as it revealed the corruption at the morgue. A civic official said, “We received complaints about workers taking bribes to wrap the deceased. Immediate action has been taken by the civic Health Department.”

According to the civic official the hospital had appointed a third party to send them workers for mechanical cleaning and other tasks. He said, “The person seen in the video had been provided by them.” He added that the company had been alerted.

Meanwhile Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers went to the civic hospital and presented a white cloth to a hospital official in protest.

