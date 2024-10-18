Clogged drains turn MU hostel into hygiene nightmare

MUMBAI: The Jugonnath Sunkersett Hall University Boys Hostel, at the University of Mumbai’s (MU) Churchgate campus, has been grappling with a severe hygiene crisis over the past three days, as clogged drains and overflowing sewage have turned the premises into a health hazard. The foul conditions have left students struggling with nausea and other ailments. over the past three days, as clogged drains and overflowing sewage have turned the premises into a health hazard

Complaints to the hostel authorities initially yielded no results. It was only after newly elected university senate members intervened that the university administration took swift action to resolve the issue late on Thursday evening.

The hostel, located on Churchgate’s B Road, accommodates a large number of students. The sanitation crisis began two to three days ago when a collapse in the drainage system caused sewage to back up and spread across the premises, filling the air with a putrid stench. As the filth accumulated, students voiced their concerns to the hostel head and called for immediate action.

After the complaint was lodged, an engineer assessed the situation and sent a request to the university registrar for permission to carry out repairs. Some students questioned why bureaucratic approval was necessary for urgent maintenance, given the immediate health risks. With no progress made by the administration, the matter was escalated to the newly elected senate members.

“It has been very difficult to stay here during the last three days,” said a student. “Even after our complaints, the MU administration did not take immediate action. Some of my friends fell ill due to the stink. We now use air fresheners in our rooms.” Another student pointed out that it has been very difficult to study in the rooms for their ongoing exams.

Senate member Pradeep Sawant and former member Rajan Kolambekar visited the hostel after receiving complaints from the students. The duo contacted university officials, demanding that the blocked drains be addressed without further delay. They warned that if the university failed to resolve the problem, they would proceed with an agitation without issuing prior notice or seeking further permission.

The university administration responded quickly to the warning, deploying cleaning staff to clear the accumulated waste and unclog the drainage system. While registrar Prasad Karande led the initiative to restore sanitary conditions, Sawant emphasised the need for a long-term solution that would involve collaboration with the BMC. He stated that the Yuva Sena (UBT) would actively pursue measures to prevent any future occurrence of such incidents.

“While cleaning the drains behind the canteen of the hostel, we saw that the underground sewer pipeline was broken,” said an MU official. “As soon as we noticed it, repair work was undertaken immediately. We are working on a war footing to complete these works at the earliest.”