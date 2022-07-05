CM Shinde sails through trust vote
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde proved his government’s majority on the floor of the house on Monday, easily winning the trust vote with 164 votes in the 287-member strong Assembly.
The MVA could only muster 99 votes. In the 24 hours separating the Speaker’s election and the trust vote, the MVA had lost 8 supporters. This reduction from 107 votes that it got for the Speaker’s election to 99 in the trust vote is indicative of alliance’s daily disintegration.
In his subsequent address that was fraught with emotion the newly-minted CM repeated his claim to being the real Shiv Sena. “Our numbers in the legislative party are now above 40. They will increase in the future. Bharat Gogawale has been recognised as the chief whip and I as the group leader. Those who have defied the whip will face action,” he said alluding to the 15 Shive Sena MLAS, including Aaditya Thackeray, who voted against Shinde on Monday.
The BJP-Shinde alliance also passed a confidence motion in favour of the Speaker Rahul Narwekar empowering him to act against the 15 Shiv Sena MLAs. This is to counter the no-confidence motion against the Narwekar that was moved by the Shiv Sena on Sunday.
Except for the Speaker who was presiding over the proceedings, 20 MLAs were absent including 11 from Congress, 6 from NCP (Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik are in jail), 2 from the BJP and 1 from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). In addition, 3 MLAs—2 from SP and 1 from AIMIM-- abstained from voting though they were present in the House during Monday’s trust vote.
Congress’ absentees included heavyweights like Ashok Chavan, Vijay Wedettiwar, Dheeraj Deshmukh, Praniti Shinde, Jitesh Antapurkar, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Raju Awale, Mohan Hambarde, Kunal Patil, Madhavrao Jawalgaonkar and Shirish Chaudhary, many of them turned up late and were found running to the enter the House in the fashion of tardy Mumbaikers running to catch local trains. Those from the NCP included Dattatray Bharane, Anna Bansode and Sangram Jagtap. Both the two BJP MLAs who were absent, Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, are unwell.
In his address after winning the trust vote, Eknath Shinde struck a conciliatory note saying, “Everyone should feel that this is their government. All religions will be respected and no religion will be disrespected in this coalition government.”
“The people had wanted this government to come to power two-and-a-half years ago,” said Shinde, later telling reporters that Shiv Sena legislators had felt “stifled” in the previous MVA government. He assured that his government would not be vindictive and neither would it needlessly review the previous government’s decisions. “We will review only those decisions which were incorrect,” he told the media.
Sunil Prabhu of the Shiv Sena, comprehensively outnumbered on Monday, attacked speaker Rahul Narwekar’s decision to recognise Shinde and Bharat Gogawale as the group leader and chief whip of the party. “Democratic norms are being crushed underfoot,” he protested. His troubles were further exacerbated when yet another MLA, Sanjay Bangar, switched sides, swelling the rebel ranks to 40.
The House proceedings concluded with the election of former deputy CM, NCP’s Ajit Pawar as the leader of opposition in Assembly.
-
Punjab & Haryana HC seeks status report on corruption case against former minister Sangat Singh Gilzian
Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Monday sought a status report on the probe in a corruption case against former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian, after he moved a plea seeking quashing of the FIR. The FIR was registered on June 6 by the Punjab vigilance bureau under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy. Gilzian's predecessor in the Congress regime, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, has been arrested in the case.
-
Drugs case: HC bench recuses from hearing Majithia’s bail plea
Chandigarh: A Punjab and Haryana high court bench on Monday recused from hearing the bail plea of Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, nearly a month after it had reserved the plea for final orders. Majithia had approached high court seeking bail on May 23. He is lodged in the Patiala jail. In his plea Majithia had argued that there was no credible and legally admissible material against him.
-
Moose Wala murder: Former SAD minister’s nephew escapes minutes before police raid his house
Former Shiromani Akali Dal minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon's nephew, Sandeep Singh alias Sona, for whom a manhunt has been launched in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala, managed to flee minutes before the police reached Sandeep, a panchayat officer of Hargobindpur's house. Ludhiana police had raided his house in Dadujod village in Fatehgarh Churian of Gurdaspur, on Sunday. Family members, including his 80-year-old father, claimed to have no clue about his whereabouts.
-
‘Yellow’ rain alert in city, IMD predicts heavier showers on Tuesday
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' weather alert on Monday, indicating very likely chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of the city and suburbs. An intense spell of rain, heavier than Monday, is expected on Tuesday. According to IMD norms, rainfall between 64.5mm and 115.5mm in 24 hours is considered 'heavy' and between 115.6mm and 204.4mm is 'very heavy'.
-
UP climbs to ‘Leaders’ category in states’ start-up ranking
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh is gradually catching up with the start-up race and has progressed from the 'Emerging Startup Ecosystems' category to 'Leaders' in the latest ranking released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the union government, said state government officials on Monday. The Startup ranking of states was started by the government of India in 2018. According to the DPIIT, 6,379 startups are registered in Uttar Pradesh.
