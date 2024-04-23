Colaba-Cuffe Parade residents appoint arborist to prevent tree fall; 11 at high-risk category

Mumbai: A pilot project undertaken by Colaba-Cuffe Parade residents by appointing an arborist has revealed that 11 trees out of 25 surveyed on three roads were in the high-risk category, 13 in the moderate category and only one tree in the low-risk category. Mumbai, India – April 22, 2024: Peltophorum, Rain tree, Gulmohar, Karanj, Spathodea located at Wodehouse Road, Capt. Prakash Pethe Marg and GD Somani Marg in Colaba-Cuffee Parade area, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Trees are considered high-risk if they have structural defects that make them likely to fall, posing danger to residents and commuters.

The advisory to trim the high-risk trees, including Peltophorum, Rain tree, Gulmohar, Karanj, and Spathodea on a priority basis and 13 trees within six months was suggested by the appointed arborist, Vaibhav Raje from Treecotech LLP. This report is prepared for Colaba-Cuffe Parade residents and former corporator Makarand Narvekar to address the matter of trees at Wodehouse Road, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg and GD Somani Marg in the Colaba-Cuffe Parade area.

A detailed visual assessment has been done to evaluate the current tree’s structural/physiological condition and recommend any mitigation measures. Trees were assessed based on factors such as their poor structural conditions, presence of defects, and likelihood of impacting life and property, and were categorised into high, moderate and low risk accordingly.

“Tree risk assessment is not only species-specific but also varies on tree size, tree condition and site condition,” said Raje.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), meanwhile, pruned 22,334 large trees with potentially hazardous branches, and the remaining pruning will be done by June 7. Notices have been issued to 4,909 establishments urging the timely completion of tree-trimming activities in both private and public places.

As per the information given by superintendent of gardens Jitendra Pardeshi, approximately 29.75 lakh trees within BMC’s jurisdiction – 15,51,132 lakh are located on private property, 10,67,641 trees are within government premises, and 1,86,246 trees are lining roadside – of which 1,13, 534 trees required trimming.

During pruning, 433 dead, infested, or bent trees were identified. To address safety hazards, 386 of these trees have been removed. The garden department prunes trees along the side roads in BMC’s jurisdiction and trees in public places. However, it remains the responsibility of the owner to care for trees on housing society premises, government or semi-government organisation properties, and private land. Citizens are requested to contact the respective garden officer of the concerned ward if they wish to prune dangerous trees on private land.