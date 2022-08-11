Colleges launch new initiatives to aid students’ transition to offline mode
Mumbai: When Afsha Qureshi, 20, walked into her classroom at RD National College, Bandra, last month, the third-year Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) student felt at sea. The last time she attended lectures in person was in class 12 – before the outbreak of Covid-19 in March 2020. In the last two years, Qureshi attended lectures online.
“When college re-opened, I realised the difference between online and physical interactions. It became difficult for me to make new friends and interact with them as I had little to no social interactions. Sitting at home, I became an introvert during the pandemic,” said Qureshi.
For 18-year-old Nehal Aggarwal, a first-year BCom student of NM College in Vile Parle, entering the college building itself was a new experience. The last time she attended a physical lecture was as a class 10 student, in 2020. “It almost felt like my first day of school, anxiety and nerves took over as I tried to fit in with a completely new crowd,” said Nehal, who attended her first class as a degree college student on Monday, August 8. The last two years of junior college were spent studying at home, through online classes.
“Something as simple as the shift from school uniform to causal dressing, the urge to look more mature and independent, was a cultural shock. During online classes, we could interact with each other but I’m suddenly finding it difficult to communicate with my batchmates. I am hoping these are just nerves and things will change soon,” she added.
A large number of undergraduate degree colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai started regular physical classes for their first-year students this week, and keeping in mind the needs of students like Qureshi and Aggarwal, many institutes have started organising student connect groups to ease the students to regular college activities.
“We created student connect groups as over the last two years, many had missed out on peer-to-peer learning, which is important for their development,” said Neha Jagtiani, principal, RD National College. “Realising that it is vital to ease in the fresh batch into the college system, we are also conducting orientation programs for students to get acquainted with the college and its activities.”
To help and support degree college students’ transition from online to offline learning, several city colleges introduced new initiatives like bridge courses to cope with learning gaps in last year’s curriculum, social and emotional support groups, buddy projects to aid peer-to-peer learning, as well as orientation programs for higher grades to familiarise them with college activities.
St. Andrews College in Bandra has started a ‘buddy project’ for students on a ‘need basis’. “We have a system where teachers identify advanced learners from every class and for different subjects. Tests are conducted to identify learning gaps if any, and then, the bright students are paired with slow learners so they can work together and help each other,” said Shubda Malhotra, associate professor and head of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell. She added that this move is also implemented to encourage peer-to-peer learning.
“To bridge the learning gap, students are currently undergoing a curriculum recap of the previous semester, which will continue for a couple of weeks. The bridge course mainly focuses on mathematics, statistics, and science subjects,” said Krutika Desai, principal, Mithibai College, Vile Parle. “It will take time for us to get students adjusted to conceptual learning. Students now need to be monitored rigorously because they were not monitored at all for the past two years.”
This year, many colleges also organised orientation programs for seniors since third-year students were also considered ‘freshers’ due to no offline learning in the past two years.
“While we have an induction for first-year students, this year we had to organise orientation programs for second-and third-year students as well to familiarise them with the college. During the induction, we noticed that the first-year students are facing difficulty in articulating and will need time to communicate in classes,” said Anushree Lokur, principal, Ruia College, Matunga.
-
Lumpy skin disease has killed 14,000 cattle in Rajasthan
The lumpy skin disease has killed about 14,000 cattle, mostly cows, in Rajasthan in 23 of the 33 districts of the state by Thursday, spreading from 16 to 23 districts in a week, Rajasthan animal husbandry department officials said. The highest 2,752 deaths have been reported from Ganganagar, followed by Barmer (1,657) and Jodhpur (1,691). Rajasthan animal husbandry secretary PC Kishan said the death rate is declining and the infection is getting controlled.
-
Sena vs Sena: Fight over BAC member selection
Mumbai The Shiv Sena versus Eknath Shinde battle has entered a fresh phase with the Sena taking umbrage to two members of the Shinde faction being accommodated on the significant business advisory committee of the state legislative assembly, while leaving out those MLAs loyal to party president Uddhav Thackeray. It includes the speaker, deputy speaker, chief minister, deputy chief minister and representatives of recognised political parties in the legislature.
-
1,785 primary schools in HP have less than 10 students: Edu minister
There are 1,785 primary schools in Himachal Pradesh where the number of students is less than 10, said education minister Govind Singh Thakur in the written reply to a question asked by Jwalamukhi MLA Ramesh Chand Dhwala. The number of these schools is more in Shimla district, he added. Shimla district has maximum 13 primary teachers, whose postings are in some other school, but they are providing services elsewhere.
-
No-trust motion against Jai Ram govt defeated by voice vote
The no-confidence motion moved by the opposition Congress and the lone Communist Party of India (M) member against chief minister Jai Ram Thakur's government in Himachal Pradesh, where assembly elections are just a few months away, was defeated by a voice vote in the state legislative assembly on Thursday even as the opposition members staged a walkout from the House. The opposition members staged a walkout ahead of chief minister's reply.
-
Three sandalwood trees stolen from cantonment area in Wanowrie
Three sandalwood trees were found to be axed and stolen from bungalow number 5 located on the right flank road behind Command Hospital on August 5. Investigating officer PS Thakare said that the trees were axed between 2 am and 5 am. In 2021, 35 sandalwood trees were reported stolen at different police stations across the city, while 25 sandalwood tree thefts have taken place in 2022 till June 28.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics