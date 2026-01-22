Commuter loses left leg while resisting mobile snatching

THANE: A 30-year-old man lost his left leg after falling off a moving local train at Ambernath railway station on Sunday. The incident occurred while Ritesh Yerunkar, who works at a shopping mall in Navi Mumbai, was resisting a mobile phone snatching attempt by a co-passenger. Kailash Jadhav, accused

The Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested the accused, identified as Kailash Jadhav, 27, and he has been remanded in judicial custody. Jadhav is a drug addict, police said.

According to the police, Yerunkar boarded a Badlapur-bound fast local train at Thane at around 11pm on Sunday and was seated in the luggage compartment, watching a movie on his mobile phone.

Jadhav boarded the same compartment at Ambernath railway station (platform number 1A) when the train reached around 11.45pm, police said. As the train began pulling out of the station, he snatched Yerunkar’s mobile phone and alighted from the moving train onto the platform. Yerunkar followed him in a bid to retrieve his phone, but stumbled over and slipped into the gap between the train and the platform. His left leg came under the train’s wheels and the portion of the leg above the knee got crushed. He was also injured severely on his head and face as well, police officers familiar with the matter said.

Police personnel at Ambernath station came to Yerunkar’s aid and rushed him to a hospital in Ulhasnagar. He was later transferred to KEM Hospital in Mumbai, where doctors were forced to amputate his leg to save his life.

Meanwhile, at Ambernath station, other passengers raised an alarm as Jadhav tried to flee the spot by crossing the railway tracks. He was intercepted by personnel from the GRP and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) while he was fleeing via the foot overbridge (FOB). He was arrested subsequently, for attempt to murder and attempt to culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He too suffered head injuries after jumping off the moving train, police said.

Pandhari Kande, senior police inspector, Kalyan GRP, said Jadhav was a drug addict and had confessed that he tried to snatch Yerunkar’s mobile to fund his pursuit for drugs.

“Jadhav hails from Solapur. He had lost his father at a young age and works as a temporary labourer, including as a gas delivery boy,” Kande said.

Jadhav’s mother, who resides in Solapur, told the police that he was involved in a mobile phone snatching incident during his childhood as well, though this could not be verified through police records, Kande noted.

Vitthal Vani, the investigating officer from Kalyan GRP, told HT that Yerunkar’s condition is serious and he remains under medical observation.

“He is unmarried and lives with his parents and brother in Badlapur East. His mobile phone, valued at less than ₹20,000, has been recovered from the accused,” Vani said.