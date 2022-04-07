Commuters’ demand to have Gurawali Station between Titwala and Khadavli rejected by Central Railway
The passenger association’s demand for a new Gurawali Station between Titwala and Khadavli railway stations was rejected by the Central Railway authority, who claimed that the station at the said location was not feasible.
The demand for the station has been placed by the Upanagariya Railway Pravasi Mahasangh for the last several years as many living in Gurawali and travelling to Mumbai and other suburban cities for work find it difficult to board a local train either at Titwala or Khadavli. The population of this area has also increased over a period of time.
As per the passenger association, the demand for the Gurawali Station has been placed since 1966. However, after all these years, the CR has claimed that the project was not operationally feasible.
“If the new station is built between Titwala and Khadavli station, it will affect the running time of the trains and might also lead to cancellation of suburban trains. Considering this fact, the project cannot be considered. We have informed the passenger association that the new station is technically not feasible,” said an officer of Central Railway.
There is a distance of 8km-9km between these two stations and around 30 small villages including Gurawali lie between Titwala and Khadavli.
“What we have learnt from railways all these years is that they do not support any of the demands placed by the common public. None of us were invited when the railway carried out the feasibility study for their stations. After all these years, the railway simply rejected the idea of Gurawali Station,” said Nandkumar Deshmukh, president of the association.
Shyam Ubale, secretary of Kalyan Kasara Karjat Railway Passengers’ Association, added that the station would have helped many villages in these areas.
Sandesh Mhatre, 38, a commuter said, “I travel to work from Gurawali to Mumbai every day by local trains. Since there is no station in the village, it takes me 30 minutes to travel to Titwala station daily. The Gurawali Station would have saved this time.”
Conmen pose as ACB; target BESCOM officials to extort money
A group of conmen are reportedly posing as Anti Corruption Bureau officials in Karnataka in the backdrop of several raids conducted by them recently in the hope to extort money. These conmen are reported to be on a hunt for various government officials in the state, this time, targeting BESCOM officials.
Embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance
It's said that passion drives any activity. It's a cherished feeling that a mother experiences while fostering her children. Gardening is a surreal experience for a nature lover. How true are the words of Gertrude Jekyll! Everything in this world must grow, bloom, flower, bear fruit, shed leaves and die. My tryst with the green world continues and quietly I partake in an elixir embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance.
UP govt inks lease agreement with AAI on transfer of land for Ayodhya airport
LUCKNOW In a step towards the development of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya, UP's civil aviation department, in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, signed a lease agreement with the Airports Authority of India regarding the transfer of 317.855 acres land to the AAI for the project.
Chandigarh municipal body passes resolution to maintain city's UT status
The municipal corporation here passed a resolution on Thursday which states that Chandigarh should remain a union territory, and should also get its own legislative assembly. The development comes as Punjab and Haryana engage in a tussle to stake claim over Chandigarh. Both Punjab and Haryana state assemblies recently passed their respective resolution reiterating their claim over the Union Territory of Chandigarh, their joint capital.
Everyone should comply with HC's order on loudspeaker usage: Kharge
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said every community should abide by the order of the Karnataka High Court on the use of loudspeakers in religious institutions. Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "Everyone should comply with the orders of the High Court." Asked about Al-Qaida's video over the Hijab row, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said that the government should act according to its power against the people who try to incite.
