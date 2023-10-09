Cong MLA Aslam Shaikh receives death threat from ‘gangster Goldy Brar’

Mumbai: An unidentified man claiming to be gangster Goldy Brar threatened to kill former minister and city-based Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh, police said on Sunday. The caller, Brar, a fugitive Canadian gangster, threatened that he would kill Shaikh in the next two days, according to the police. HT Image

The police are trying to ascertain the caller’s identity and motive. The officers said that Shaikh’s assistant and lawyer, Vikram Kapoor, who is also the complainant in the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the police, told the police that he has been managing Shaikh’s calls and answered them for Shaikh. On Friday, Kapoor said that he got a call from an unidentified number. When he answered the call, the caller identified himself as Goldie Brar threatened to kill Shaikh and asked Kapoor to pass on this message to Shaikh.

Kapoor immediately informed the police and provided the two phone numbers from which he had received the threat calls.

The officer said that Goldie Brar, also known as Satinderjeet Singh, is a fugitive Canadian gangster closely associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Brar has reportedly issued threats to Bollywood star Salman Khan earlier.

“We have registered a case against the caller under section 506 (2) and 507 of the Indian Penal Code,” said an officer from Bangur Nagar police station.

The police are also investigating to find out the motive behind the threat call, “We are recording statements of Shaikh and people associated with him to find out the motive behind the theatre call and to verify whether it was related to politics,” said the officer.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON