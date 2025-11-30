Mumbai: Accusing the Mahayuti government of being “pro-builder” and failing to control the city’s rising pollution levels, the Mumbai Congress announced that it will release a Mumbai Clean Air Action Plan on Sunday as its manifesto for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Elections (BMC). The party said the plan, based on scientific studies, is its commitment to making the city pollution-free. Congress to launch Clean Air Action Plan as its BMC poll manifesto

Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad said the manifesto will outline a scientific roadmap to improve the city’s air quality. “The state government is a builder and business-friendly government and its policies are meant to benefit them. The open spaces that are ecologically sensitive have been given out to their favorite builders,” said Gaikwad. She alleged, “The BMC has no plan to stop this pollution. We have studied various reports and are coming out with measures and solutions to reduce the pollution.” Along with presenting the plan as the party’s manifesto, Gaiwad added that the party will also create a timeline for its implementation.

Mumbai Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that the government and the BMC promised to take action against builders for the pollution from their projects, but nothing was done. “Mumbai’s air quality has worsened by 22%, yet no action has been taken against builders. The Mahayuti government’s nexus with builders ensures they go scot-free,” he said

Gaikwad also cited a Harvard University study, noting that around 5,100 people in Mumbai die each year due to pollution.