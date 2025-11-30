Search
Sun, Nov 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Congress to launch Clean Air Action Plan as its BMC poll manifesto

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 30, 2025 06:26 am IST

Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad said the manifesto will outline a scientific roadmap to improve the city’s air quality

Mumbai: Accusing the Mahayuti government of being “pro-builder” and failing to control the city’s rising pollution levels, the Mumbai Congress announced that it will release a Mumbai Clean Air Action Plan on Sunday as its manifesto for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Elections (BMC). The party said the plan, based on scientific studies, is its commitment to making the city pollution-free.

Congress to launch Clean Air Action Plan as its BMC poll manifesto
Congress to launch Clean Air Action Plan as its BMC poll manifesto

Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad said the manifesto will outline a scientific roadmap to improve the city’s air quality. “The state government is a builder and business-friendly government and its policies are meant to benefit them. The open spaces that are ecologically sensitive have been given out to their favorite builders,” said Gaikwad. She alleged, “The BMC has no plan to stop this pollution. We have studied various reports and are coming out with measures and solutions to reduce the pollution.” Along with presenting the plan as the party’s manifesto, Gaiwad added that the party will also create a timeline for its implementation.

Mumbai Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that the government and the BMC promised to take action against builders for the pollution from their projects, but nothing was done. “Mumbai’s air quality has worsened by 22%, yet no action has been taken against builders. The Mahayuti government’s nexus with builders ensures they go scot-free,” he said

Gaikwad also cited a Harvard University study, noting that around 5,100 people in Mumbai die each year due to pollution.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Congress to launch Clean Air Action Plan as its BMC poll manifesto
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Mumbai Congress plans to unveil a Mumbai Clean Air Action Plan as its manifesto for the upcoming BMC elections, criticizing the Mahayuti government for being pro-builder and neglecting pollution control. The plan, based on scientific studies, aims to improve air quality and address the worsening pollution that claims 5,100 lives annually, highlighting the government's inaction.