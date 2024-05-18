Cong’s Maoist manifesto will make India bankrupt: Modi

Mumbai: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday mounted a scathing attack on the Congress, saying its ‘Maoist manifesto’ would lead India to bankruptcy. Speaking at a rally in Shivaji Park ahead of the fifth phase of polling on Monday, including in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), he claimed that during his 10 year stint as the prime minister, he ensured that Mumbai got its dues in terms of safety and security of citizens, development, investment, and opportunities for youth, which had all been stalled by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Mumbai, India. May 17, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavi, Ajit Pawar and MNS Chief Raj Thackeray during the election rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on May 176, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Unlike his other rallies in the state, Modi avoided attacking Muslims and restricted himself to plans for Mumbai, its development and the safety and security of its people. The rally was attended by most top leaders of Mahayuti, including chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and candidates from all six constituencies in Mumbai. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, who extended his support to Modi recently, also shared the dais with him for the first time. The fifth phase, also the last in the state, is crucial for the ruling alliance as BJP-Shiv Sena had won all 13 seats in the 2019 elections.

Speaking before a packed audience at the historic ground, Modi invoked the terror angle, saying Mumbai had not witnessed a single terror attack under the BJP-led alliance, which was not the case when the Congress was in power in the state. “Mumbaikars had no guarantee of returning back home safely after stepping out in the morning during the Congress’ rule in Maharashtra. There has been no blast in the city during our tenure and every daughter is certain of getting back home safely. I urge the voters from Mumbai to strengthen Modi to serve you better,” he appealed.

Modi alleged that the previous MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray had derailed development to push their anti-development agenda. “The government was formed by betraying the mandate, which was in our favour. They opposed the bullet train, Metro lines, and dedicated freight corridor, which led to the derailment of development works. The political animosity displayed by MVA cost the city dearly on the development front,” he said.

With the MVA repeatedly accusing the BJP government at the Centre of according step-motherly treatment to Mumbai and favouring Gujarat over Maharashtra, Modi said he had come to Mumbai to give city its rightful development. “Mumbai will get its first bullet train, new Metro lines, Navi Mumbai airport, new Vande Bharat trains, and upgraded local network soon,” he said.

Describing the Congress manifesto as a “pro-Maoist”, he said it would make India bankrupt and ruin the economy. “The Maoist manifesto announced by the Congress is so unrealistic that it will make India bankrupt. The Congress wants to loot the gold in temples and distribute it to others. They are also eyeing your ancestral property and snatching away your Mangasutras. They want to take half of your property and hand it over to the people who have been giving slogan of ‘Vote Jihad’,” said Modi.

The prime minister referred to the INDIA bloc as a divided house with different leaders, different slogans and several stake holders for the post of the prime minster. “They have no roadmap for the next 25 years but I have the records of 10 years of their performance. I am working 24x7 for a developed India by 2047,” he said.

He said that if the Congress was dissolved following Mahatma Gandhi’s advice, India would have progressed leaps and bounds. “The country was the sixth largest economy at the time of independence, but it was pushed to the eleventh position by 2014 due to the Congress’ misrule. Your servant has already brought it up to the fifth position. When I come to the city next, India will be the third largest economy in the world,” he said towards the end of his 38-minute speech.

Raj Thackeray, who spoke before Modi, differentiated his stand towards the prime minister into three phases. He said though he criticised Modi’s first term, the second term was praiseworthy. “Decisions such as the abrogation of Article 370 and construction of the Ram temple during the second term made me to extend support to him,” said Thackeray. He also made six demands of Modi, including a robust railway network for Mumbai, assurance of not changing the Constitution and a committee for the development of Shivaji’s forts.