News / Cities / Mumbai News / Constable dies after kite string cuts throat

Constable dies after kite string cuts throat

ByMegha Sood
Dec 25, 2023 07:18 AM IST

A police constable in Mumbai died after a kite string slit his neck while he was riding his two-wheeler on the Western Express Highway. The incident is being investigated.

Mumbai: A police constable from Dindoshi police station died after a kite string slit his neck when he was travelling on his two-wheeler on the Western Express Highway (WEH) on Sunday afternoon.

The constable, Samir Suresh Jadhav, 37, was a resident of BDD Chawl in Worli.

According to Jeevan Kharat, senior police inspector of Dindoshi police station, the accident occurred around 3.30pm, when Jadhav was on his way back home and a kite string cut through his throat near the flyover in Vakola, Santacruz East. Jadhav fell off his bike, and it skidded.

Officers from the Kherwadi beat chowkie took Jadhav to Sion hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at 6pm on Sunday.

“We have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the case to find out who was flying the kite which cut through Jadhav’s neck,” said a police officer from Kherwadi police station.

