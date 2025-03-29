Contractual medical profs in civic hospitals in limbo as they become age-barred

MUMBAI: Assistant professors hired on contract in civic-run teaching hospitals are up against an age-limit stipulation, which states that their contracts will not be renewed when they turn 40. As a result, more than 50 assistant professors of the 323 currently employed in Mumbai’s four civic hospitals will become age-bared in the next three months. This would only exacerbate the shortage of doctors in civic hospitals as they also tend to patients full time. Mumbai has four municipal medical colleges attached with hospitals. (HT Photo)

Assistant professors, who teach the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) course, have approached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), seeking an extension of the age limit but to no avail.

Many of the assistant professors who spoke to HT said they are at a crossroads in their careers, thanks to the age limit. Apart from having to find alternative career options, many simply felt betrayed. “I have worked in the same position for nine years, with almost no pay hike. We were also worked to the bone during the Covid-19 pandemic, not to mention how hard we work at other times. But now my future here is in jeopardy,” said a doctor with KEM hospital, who earned his degree at the institution and was later absorbed on contract as an assistant professor in 2016. “I don’t want to move because I believe I can contribute here better because I know the institution well.”

Mumbai has four municipal teaching hospitals – Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College attached to Cooper Hospital in Andheri, Topiwala National Medical College attached to Nair Hospital at Mumbai Central, Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College at KEM Hospital in Parel, and Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College at Sion Hospital.

However, all positions of doctors/professors in municipal hospitals are age-barred. According to the eligibility criteria for assistant professors, candidates must have a year’s experience as a senior resident, cleared the Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam (MPSC), and be aged under 40. While permanent assistant professors must be promoted within four years, there is no time limit for their counterparts on contract, who must also be aged under 40. “Most of us have been working as assistant professors for three to seven years,” said another doctor.

These professors feel especially betrayed as the state government in March 2023 relaxed the age limit by two years for assistant professors in government hospitals in the state. This was done as administrative processes were on hold at the time and the MPSC exams were not held. “This was only implemented in state-run hospitals, not in BMC hospitals,” said the doctor.

According to the Association of Ad-hoc and Contractual Assistant Professors of Mumbai, there are a total 891 posts of assistant professor across the four BMC-run hospitals. Of these, 323 are filled on contract, while 439 are vacant. This means only 129 posts are filled with permanent employees.

To fill vacant positions, the BMC publishes advertisements. However, the association alleges, no advertisements have been published for specialist positions such as medicine, surgery and community medicine since 2017; for audiology and speech therapy since 2003; and occupational therapy and physiotherapy since 2008.

Adding to the troubles of the contractual professors, the last salary revision was in 2010. “Currently, the pay scales of contractual professors is almost equal to those of resident medical doctors, who are basically students,” said a doctor. They are also given a day’s break in work once every 40 days. “This is because if we work for 365 days at a stretch, in the same position, we become eligible to claim a permanent position,” said another doctor. In addition, contractual assistant professors are given only 15 days leave in a year. “This includes sick leave and privilege leave; anything more entails a pay cut.”

The professors association has raised these issues several times since 2023, the last meeting being held on March 17, with deputy municipal commissioner (public health) Sanjay Kurhade. “We were told that they would look into our issues. However, this has been their response for the last two years and no action has been taken yet,” said a representative.

HT made several attempts to reach deputy municipal commissioner Sanjay Kurhade but he was unavailable for comment.