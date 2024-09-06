Cops ask Ganesh mandal to remove banner featuring Phogat

Mumbai: Police have urged the Sanitorium Lane Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Ghatkopar to remove a banner outside their pandal featuring wrestler Vinesh Phogat, saying it could cause law and order problems. Mumbai, India - Sept. 5, 2024: The Ghatkopar police have raised concerns over a banner displayed outside the Ganesh Pandal of the Sanitorium Lane Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, popularly known as Ghatkoparcha Raja. Despite police requests, the mandal officials are refusing to take down the banner. (Hindustan Times)

The 42-year-old Ganesh mandal, also known as Ghatkoparcha Raja, is renowned for its innovative decorations that often convey social messages. This year, the mandal has erected a 30x20 feet banner outside the pandal featuring Phogat holding the national flag. The banner includes a collage of photos from her outing in the Olympics, her participation in the agitation demanding removal of former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan, and a scene showing Eklavya offering his severed finger to his guru Dronacharya. The banner does not name any individual or showcase identifiable faces.

“We are trying to spread a social message with this banner,” said Ravindra Kothavade, president of the Sanitorium Lane Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. “It is an attempt to show how established, disadvantaged groups are displaced for various reasons,” he said, adding that though the police had asked them orally to remove the banner, they had no plans of doing so.

But Balwant Deshmukh, senior inspector attached with the Ghatkopar police station, said the banner could cause law and order issues.

“As this is festival season, we are taking extra precautions. The banner contains some images that may hurt the sentiments of certain groups. We have requested officials of the mandal to remove it. If they do not do so by Friday, we will issue a notice and remove it with the help of the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation),” said Deshmukh.

Anant Ambani granted honorary membership of Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal

Anant Ambani, son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, has been granted honorary membership of the prestigious Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal. The decision was made during the mandal’s annual general meeting, said a member anonymously.

“The honorary membership will be renewed annually with the approval of the general body,” the member said. He also acknowledged the Ambani family’s contributions to the mandal, saying, “Donations from the Ambani family have helped the mandal continue its charitable activities, particularly during the COVID period, when the family supported various initiatives.”