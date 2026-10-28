Court grants bail to 12 in Palghar hospital assault case

PALGHAR: A Palghar court on Tuesday granted bail to 12 accused, including 11 Govindas and a cameraman, in a case involving the alleged assault of doctors, medical staff and a receptionist at Relieef Hospital in September over a dispute about a ₹19,866 medical bill for injured Dahi Handi participants.

The court granted bail to the 12 accused who were not linked to the Shiv Sena, while 10 others, including party functionaries and a driver of one of the functionaries, remain in judicial custody. The bail applications were heard by Sujata R Bandal, Civil Judge, Junior Division, and Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC). The court, after considering the affidavits filed by the accused, noted that they had no criminal antecedents and were not affiliated with any political party. It also took into account that they had been in custody for 43 days before granting them bail, subject to terms and conditions, including furnishing sufficient surety.

The case relates to an incident on September 5, when a group of Shiv Sena functionaries allegedly assaulted doctors and hospital staff following a dispute over the treatment and discharge of injured Govindas during Dahi Handi celebrations.

The Palghar police subsequently booked 17 people, including Shiv Sena Palghar district chief Kundan Sankhe, city chief Rahul Gharat and deputy taluka chief Rohit Gavit. The party suspended the three and four other accused functionaries. Gharat surrendered before the police on September 7.

During the investigation, the police arrested Shiv Sena functionaries, 11 Govindas from Dahanu, Palghar and Vasai talukas, and a cameraman.

The bail applications of several accused linked to the Shiv Sena were rejected earlier. Rohit Gavit and Vrishabh Vare applied for bail on September 18, followed by Manish Sankhe, Sairaj Patil and Rahul Sankhe on September 19, and Neelam Sankhe on September 21.

The 12 accused who were granted bail on Tuesday had moved their applications in the second week of October. The progress of the investigation was presented before the Bombay High Court on October 22, when the court was informed that verification of the chargesheet was in its final stages.

Meanwhile, four Shiv Sena functionaries — Manish Sankhe, Sairaj Patil, Rahul Sankhe and Neelam Sankhe — have approached the Palghar Sessions Court for bail. The applications of the three accused other than Sairaj Patil are scheduled to be heard on October 31.