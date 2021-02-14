Covid-19 impact: Actor crowdsources money for wife’s cancer treatment
The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the livelihood of hundreds of people across the country. One among them is a 44-year-old actor—Talib Mehdi who is struggling to arrange money for the treatment of his wife, who is suffering from cancer.
Mehdi has worked in several Hindi movies and OTT series like Saala Khadoos, Allah Ke Banday and Mirzapur among others. Everything went smooth for the actor until January 2020 when his wife—Sarita Talib Mehdi was diagnosed with cancer in her uterus. She was immediately admitted to a private hospital where she underwent her first surgery. But soon, it was discovered that she had developed another cancerous tumour.
To add to their misery, the Covid-19 struck Mumbai in March 2020 and the whole nation came to a standstill for months together. All Mehdi’s movie projects were stalled and he was left without any monthly income.
“Since March, I haven’t earned any single penny due to the pandemic. In the midst of all these, I spent over ₹20lakh for the treatment of my wife. But, even after undergoing three surgeries, she hasn’t recovered completely. There are 5-10% of tumour cells still existing in her body,” said Mehdi, a resident of Mira-Bhayander.
She has gotten so weak that she can’t even lift her hands to drink water from a glass. Due to her severe health condition, she cannot undergo chemotherapy. Thus, the present tumour cells in her body are growing faster.
“To control the growth of the tumour, she has been undergoing immunotherapy which costs us around ₹1 lakh a month. Even though we see a little improvement, her condition is still fragile. Her weight also has reduced to 43kg. She does not eat that much due to loss of appetite,” said Mehdi.
Last week, she was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) for almost a week. The hospital copies are available with HT.
For the treatment of his wife, Mehdi needs over ₹20 lakhs. But as he has lost his source of income in the pandemic, he has started a crowdsourcing campaign on the portal, Ketto.
“I have already spent most of my savings on her treatment. But I don’t want to stop trying as I don’t want my two children (16 and seven years old) to become motherless. I want to go back to the days when my family would go to the movie theatre and cheer for me. I want that happy family back,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai almost gets back on track with train services for all
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greatship Rohini fire: 3 trapped crew members found dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Family functions, vacations new Covid-19 super spreaders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parts of Maharashtra to see rainfall; Mumbai to remain dry: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Mumbai civic body permits 20 private hospitals to vaccinate its staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra reports over 4,000 new Covid cases first time since January 6
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra set to implement World Bank-funded STARS project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Actor-businessman Sachiin Joshi arrested in money-laundering case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Personal Finance: Common retirement planning mistakes that you must avoid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 impact: Actor crowdsources money for wife’s cancer treatment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Governor Koshyari meets Amit Shah in Delhi post aircraft controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC issues notice to American embassy for New Jersey resident in a murder appeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: One dead, one hurt in road mishap; truck driver booked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At ₹95.21 for a litre, petrol price reaches all-time high in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Admin of chat group arrested for rape in Navi Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox