CR to build bridge across Kurla station to ease movement of funeral processions
MUMBAI The Central Railway, along with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will soon start the construction of a foot over bridge across the railway lines at Kurla, to allow the movement of funeral processions to the Kasaiwada cemetery.
Due to the lack of an alternative road, the processions would usually pass through the Trombay railway line. The foot over bridge, which is expected to be complete by the end of 2022, will be constructed on the east side of Kurla railway station on the Trombay railway line, which connects Takshila Nagar in Kurla East with the Kasaiwada cemetery.
Recently, as the railways had closed the area near Trombay railway lines due to construction work, people had to use railway platforms and foot over bridges to reach the cemetery.
“The bridge is being constructed on the mid section after consultation with civic officials. The construction for the public bridge will begin soon,” said a senior Central Railway official.
The zonal railways has also floated a tender and plans to start the work immediately after monsoon.
Meanwhile, passenger associations have been writing to the minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve for the construction of the foot over bridge, as the processions lead to crowding at Kurla railway station. They have been asking for the bridge for 10 years now.
“We have been constantly raising the issue as there is no place for passengers to walk when a procession passes through, particularly during peak hours. Constant letters have been written to railway and BMC officials…the second bridge connecting west to east should also be constructed soon,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.
-
Mumbai police couple raises ₹56 lakh to treat rare disease of their 4-year son
A Mumbai police couple has raised a total of ₹56 lakh to treat their four-year-old boy suffering from a rare disease called spinal muscular atrophy (SMA Type-III). The amount was raised through crowdfunding and funds sponsored by philanthropist and industrialist Ratan Tata. The parents, Dipali and Nitin Balip, attached with Wadala and Chunabhatti police station respectively, noticed that their boy, Aarush, had a problem while crawling, sitting, and walking.
-
Formulate national policy on use of loudspeakers, Sena urges Centre
Shiv Sena on Wednesday urged the Central government to come up with a national policy on the use of loudspeakers and implement it first in Bihar and Gujarat. Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said Hindutva was being “discredited” due to the “charade” around the issue. The Sena leader further said so far, loudspeakers had not been removed in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where BJP was in power.
-
Alok Kumar set to return as Bangalore Police Commissioner?
Senior IPS officer Alok Kumar might be re-appointed as the new Bangalore Police Commissioner according to various reports. Alok Kumar has served as Bengaluru's Police Commissioner from June to August 2019. The incumbent Kamal Pant has been serving as the police commissioner for an year and eight months now. Normally, Bengaluru's police commissioners are replaced every year. Kamal Pant is a 1990 batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre.
-
Another major fire breaks out at Delhi's Ghazipur landfill; third since March 28
A major fire broke out at the dumping yard of east Delhi's Ghazipur area on Wednesday leading to a huge cloud of smoke enveloping the region and neighbouring areas. There were eight fire tenders are at the spot to bring the blaze under control. This is the third fire that broke out at the site since March 28.
-
India Art Fair: Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi provides travel grants to 18 students
The Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi has provided travel grants to 18 fine arts students enrolled in different colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh to attend the India Art Fair in New Delhi. The recipients of the travel grant are Aastha Arora, Amandeep Chaudhary, Arshia Dang, Baljeet Singh, Balkaran Singh, Bhanu Shrivastava, Harman Virdi, Inderpreet Kaur, Jashandeep Kaur, Karan Sharma, Kunj Arora, Manpreet Kaur, Nitin Kumar, Paras Mattu, Shachi Sekhri, Sunaina Bhagat, Shweta Kumari, and Yukti.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics