CSMT heritage tour is now ten times costlier

Mumbai: Now, taking a heritage tour of the 136-year-old Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), formerly known as Victoria Terminus, a UNESCO world heritage site, will cost you ten times more. The Central Railway (CR) recently hiked the ticket rates from ₹50 to ₹500 per person after it awarded a contract to Raconteur Tours to conduct the heritage tours and streamline the booking process by teaming up with BookMyShow. Mumbai, India - June 9, 2019: People during the heritage walk organized by Freemason society from CSMT to Fort, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, June 9,, 2019. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT) (HT PHOTO)

Students taking the tour of the Victorian Gothic station will now have to shell out ₹150 which was priced at ₹20.

The CR reduced the heritage tour fee to ₹50 from ₹200 in January this year, to attract more visitors to the station. ₹200 was the fee since the heritage tour started in 2016.

With the hike in the fee, visitors can expect smooth arrival and departure, facilities such as drop off and pick up buses near the reception kiosk established by the licensee, qualified tour guides, and audio mode to assist persons with disabilities.

The iconic station which is a synergy of Victorian Gothic Revival architecture with traditional Indian architectural themes attracts tourists from across the world. After the hike in the fee, one can reserve heritage tickets online through BookMyShow. The designated tour places include the Memorial in the Mainline Concourse, the World Heritage Building’s Star Chamber, the Heritage Gallery near the Star Chamber, the Rail Museum, and the Central Dome.

“The private operator has been appointed since March this year for a period of five years. This partnership with ‘BookMyShow’ aims to streamline the booking process, allowing visitors to easily secure their tour tickets,” stated a Central Railway official.

The CR has already collected ₹10 lakh as licence fees for the contracted period.

Meanwhile, explaining the booking option, after visiting the BookMyShow website or app, individuals can select the desired date and time slot for the CSMT Heritage Building Tour. The online platform provides a user-friendly interface for ticket selection, payment, and confirmation, explained a CR official.

“Licensees have been allowed to set up a reception kiosk for the purposes like welcoming tourists and issuing necessary passes, identity cards and guidance,” said a CR official.

In order to ensure a seamless experience, the submission of a valid ID cards copy such as a passport, Aadhar card, or driving licence is mandatory for all visitors.

Visitors will be allowed to take photographs in all permissible areas of the site. However, videography will not be permitted. There will be no additional charges for photography imposed by the licensee.